NewsMay 5, 2020

Scott City Council approves street paving, razing house

Scott City Council, as part of its 2020 beautification campaign, approved a contract Monday with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge to pave city streets. “We are going to pave multiple streets,” city administrator Michael Dudek told the Southeast Missourian. The streets have not been publicly identified...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Scott City Council, as part of its 2020 beautification campaign, approved a contract Monday with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge to pave city streets.

“We are going to pave multiple streets,” city administrator Michael Dudek told the Southeast Missourian.

The streets have not been publicly identified.

The council removed before passage a $150,000 guarantee to the contractor, agreeing to pay $77.52 per ton of applied asphalt and $5 per lineal feet of asphalt milled.

The paving is expected to be completed by Aug. 6.

“It is a continuing effort to beautify (Scott City) and paving (is) a large part of this.

“Our public works director is working directly with the contractor to identify streets in the worst shape first,” said Dudek, “and we’re going to pave as much as our budget will allow.”

Also part of the beautification effort, according to Dudek, is demolition of a condemned house at 508 Elmwood Ave. The council approved the $3,400 razing by JAC3 Contracting, with the work to be completed within 60 days.

A municipal lien has been placed against the property, but Mayor Norman Brant told the council the owner has paid $2,000 toward demolition and committed to pay the remainder of the cost by the end of the year.

It is the latest in a series of moves to remove dilapidated structures in Scott City.

In December, the council approved demolishing five mobile homes near the city’s main square on a lot the city had acquired at the northeast corner of Main and Sycamore streets.

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

