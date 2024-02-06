Scott City Council approves street paving, razing house

Scott City Council, as part of its 2020 beautification campaign, approved a contract Monday with Paving Pros of Oak Ridge to pave city streets.

“We are going to pave multiple streets,” city administrator Michael Dudek told the Southeast Missourian.

The streets have not been publicly identified.

The council removed before passage a $150,000 guarantee to the contractor, agreeing to pay $77.52 per ton of applied asphalt and $5 per lineal feet of asphalt milled.

The paving is expected to be completed by Aug. 6.