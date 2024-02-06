Scott City chamber gauges membership support for use-tax referendum

The Scott City Area Chamber of Commerce is asking its 46 member businesses to respond to an email survey about the upcoming use-tax referendum on the city's November's ballot.

Mike Dudek, city administrator, said Wednesday the proposed levy, also referred to as an internet sales tax, will be identical to Scott City's current 1.75% sales tax, if passed by a simple majority vote.

Dudek, citing figures from the Missouri Municipal League comparing potential revenue from similarly sized cities, said Scott City would derive an estimated $200,000 annually if citizens give approval.

The short questionnaire asks whether the individual respondent will support the use tax and whether the chamber as a whole should support it, too.