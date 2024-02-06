All sections
NewsMarch 26, 2024
Scott City Camping World celebrates opening day
After more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25. “It’s been a busy day,” sales manager Paul Russell said. “People were waiting at the door, so we have sold some units today and we do have some scheduled for the rest of the week.” ...
Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
The newly opened Scott City Camping World employs 45 workers, including, from left, sales associate Carter Ridlon, receptionist Joscilyn Howard and general manager Jordan Cogar. More than a year after the building was completed, it opened to the public Monday, March 25.
The newly opened Scott City Camping World employs 45 workers, including, from left, sales associate Carter Ridlon, receptionist Joscilyn Howard and general manager Jordan Cogar. More than a year after the building was completed, it opened to the public Monday, March 25.

After more than a year of being vacant, the Camping World location by Scott City at 49 Airport Road finally opened to the public Monday, March 25.

“It’s been a busy day,” sales manager Paul Russell said. “People were waiting at the door, so we have sold some units today and we do have some scheduled for the rest of the week.”

Lincolnshire, Illinois-based Camping World Holdings announced the recreational vehicle store in December 2021. The building was completed in 2022, but a shift in the opening date meant it was vacant for all of 2023.

“I know customers have been really excited about us opening,” retail sales manager Grace Pry said. “... I think that Cape (Girardeau) and Scott County and the surrounding areas are super excited to have us here and we’re happy to see people.”

The 33,000-square-foot location employs 45 workers. It took two months to move all retail items into the building.

The Camping World in Scott City sells recreational vehicles and various camping accessories. Located just off of Interstate 55, the 33,000-square-foot facility is intended to service customers between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.
The Camping World in Scott City sells recreational vehicles and various camping accessories. Located just off of Interstate 55, the 33,000-square-foot facility is intended to service customers between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee.

The store’s lot has 60 recreational vehicles for sale. It can hold some 250 recreational vehicles, so the rest will be arriving over the next few days.

“I think sometimes people walk in here and think its tent camping ... and its strictly RV camping, but you can be as primitive as you want or you can have as many luxuries as you want,” Pry said.

Other camping items include stoves, recliners, refrigerators, televisions and guidebooks.

Russell said the store’s location was chosen to be a midpoint between St. Louis and Memphis, Tennessee. The company services its vehicles, offering liquid propane and sewer dumps.



“If you pull off the highway and you have an issue, hopefully we have the product or part to fix your unit and get you back on the road,” Russell added.

Most Camping World locations are known for massive American flags waving above. Russell said one would likely be installed above the Scott City location in the future.

Customer reactions

Butch and Kim Hawkins drove all the way from Wappapello to shop at the store.

“We live in a camper year-round. We’re just trying to see if we can get a bigger one,” Butch Hawkins said.

He often drives to Cape Girardeau and wondered when the Camping World would open.

“We saw on Facebook they were finally going to open it up, so we thought, ‘Well, we’ll try it out,’” he added.

Bernie Horn of Jackson had been looking forward to the store opening since it gave him another place to shop.

“I have a 2002 motor home and I’m just looking for parts. Just browsing, mainly,” Horn said. “... They’ve got more parts in stock than most places around here.”

The Scott City location is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Local News
