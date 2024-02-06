Scott City awarded grant from State of Missouri

According to a release, the city plans to address drainage issues and damage resulting from previous storms and flooding disasters along the city's Main Street.

"We are pleased to have received this funding to address storm disaster declarations from 2017 and 2019," said Mitzi Dell, project administrator, adding the city hopes to continue to obtain funding to improve infrastructure in Scott City.

The CDBG program, said MDED, provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to help with public works and economic development projects.