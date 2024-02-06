All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsApril 9, 2021
Scott City awarded grant from State of Missouri
The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG). "The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED. According to a release, the city plans to address drainage issues and damage resulting from previous storms and flooding disasters along the city's Main Street...
Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

The Missouri Department of Economic Development announced this week it has awarded Scott City $685,125 in a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG).

"The grant is for long-term recovery," said Ashton Kever, communications director for MDED.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

According to a release, the city plans to address drainage issues and damage resulting from previous storms and flooding disasters along the city's Main Street.

"We are pleased to have received this funding to address storm disaster declarations from 2017 and 2019," said Mitzi Dell, project administrator, adding the city hopes to continue to obtain funding to improve infrastructure in Scott City.

The CDBG program, said MDED, provides grants and loan funds to cities with a population under 50,000 and counties under 200,000 to help with public works and economic development projects.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 25
Missouri executes a man for the 1998 killing of a woman desp...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
NewsSep. 24
Texas man set to be executed for killing his infant son
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
NewsSep. 24
Boeing makes 'final offer' to striking workers, but union says it's not good enough
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
NewsSep. 24
Gunman who killed 10 at a Colorado supermarket is sentenced to life in prison
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
NewsSep. 23
US to seek attempted assassination charge against man accused of staking out Trump at golf course
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy