In Scott City, callers with a 911 emergency may find their calls go unanswered during a power outage.

Scott City's emergency manager Dan King brought the issue to the Scott City Council on Monday night. According to King, the 911 Center's internet provider, Charter, does not allow 911 calls to go through during power outages.

"If we have a power outage, we have to depend on cellphone service and contacting the county," King said.

King said the emergency responders noticed the problem during a recent power outage. The 911 Center uses a backup generator for outages, but it doesn't support the phones since phone lines are routed through the internet.

King requested the council to allow the 911 Center to switch from Charter to AT&T. AT&T's fiber would allow calls to be placed and received during power outages.

The 911 Center recently received new computers and monitors along with a new 911 system that will locate a call. First responders can view the location on a map to see precisely where they will need to go, according to King.