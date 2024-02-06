Scott Central students learn about isolation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Third through sixth grade students at Scott County Central Elementary were reminded on Friday how it feels to be left out as they learned about social isolation through a national initiative presented at their school.

The students attended an assembly organized by Home State Health, where they learned about the negative effects of social isolation and strategies for engaging each other.

Whitney Keith, community relations coordinator for Home State Health, asked the group of students and teachers who were assembled in the elementary cafeteria if any of them had ever felt left out before. Nearly every hand raised.

When asked how it feels to be left out, the students said can make them "feel bored, invisible and sad."

Students gave examples of times they felt left which included being told they couldn't join a basketball game on the playground or even an online video game.

Then they discussed ways to help someone not feel left out.

"One way to make someone feel good is to give compliments," Keith said.

When she asked for suggestions from the students, they told Keith they could tell someone they like their personality, that they're cool or that they played a good game.

Keith then went around the room and asked one student to say something nice about each teacher and their principal.

Co-presenter Francis Slay, external relations specialist for Home State Health, told the students he noticed how everyone in the room had a smile on their faces as the compliments were given to each teacher.

"It feels good to give a compliment -- and it feels good to get a compliment," Slay said. "... It's easy to do."

Slay said in addition to giving a sincere compliment to someone, students should also consider forgiving and apologizing when in that situation.

Then 12 students took turns writing ways they can include everyone. At lunch all of the students signed the banner to pledge they would not leave anyone out.

Students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student's health and academic performance. They engaged in a simple act of kindness at lunch -- making sure no one was eating alone by sitting with students who they don't know.

Aalyhia Hale, a sixth grader, said she enjoyed the assembly.