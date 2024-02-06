Scott Central students learn about isolation

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Third through sixth grade students at Scott County Central Elementary were reminded on Friday how it feels to be left out as they learned about social isolation through a national initiative presented at their school.
The students attended an assembly organized by Home State Health, where they learned about the negative effects of social isolation and strategies for engaging each other.
Whitney Keith, community relations coordinator for Home State Health, asked the group of students and teachers who were assembled in the elementary cafeteria if any of them had ever felt left out before. Nearly every hand raised.
When asked how it feels to be left out, the students said can make them "feel bored, invisible and sad."
Students gave examples of times they felt left which included being told they couldn't join a basketball game on the playground or even an online video game.
Then they discussed ways to help someone not feel left out.
"One way to make someone feel good is to give compliments," Keith said.
When she asked for suggestions from the students, they told Keith they could tell someone they like their personality, that they're cool or that they played a good game.
Keith then went around the room and asked one student to say something nice about each teacher and their principal.
Co-presenter Francis Slay, external relations specialist for Home State Health, told the students he noticed how everyone in the room had a smile on their faces as the compliments were given to each teacher.
"It feels good to give a compliment -- and it feels good to get a compliment," Slay said. "... It's easy to do."
Slay said in addition to giving a sincere compliment to someone, students should also consider forgiving and apologizing when in that situation.
Then 12 students took turns writing ways they can include everyone. At lunch all of the students signed the banner to pledge they would not leave anyone out.
Students participated in activities designed to teach them about social isolation and the negative impact it can have on a student's health and academic performance. They engaged in a simple act of kindness at lunch -- making sure no one was eating alone by sitting with students who they don't know.
Aalyhia Hale, a sixth grader, said she enjoyed the assembly.
"It was cool that everyone got to hear it," she said.
Aalyhia said there have been times she's felt left out before and times she hasn't when she probably could have included someone. She said Friday's assembly will help her to remember including others.
"Before, I maybe just didn't think about it, but now I will be like: 'Oh, we should invite them,'" she said.
Aalyhia said there are a couple people who might not be sitting with her and some friends at lunch, and she planned to ask them if they wanted to join.
Friday's assembly was also part of "No One Eats Alone Day," the nationwide initiative to promote inclusion at schools.
"'No One Eats Alone' is designated for Feb. 14, but it can be celebrated at any time," said Scott County Central Elementary Principal Stacey Pullen. "Our district was not in session on Feb. 14, so we are celebrating on Feb. 21."
This marked Scott Central Elementary's second year participating in the opportunity, Pullen said. Slay has coordinated with the rural Sikeston school the past two years to get things started, she said.
"He contacted our school last year about participation," the principal said of Slay. "He has some friends nearby and that allowed him to spread the message in schools in our area. That's where it started; word of mouth."
At that time, the organization also provided shoes for many of our students in need, which was part of the "Shoes From the Heart" campaign, Pullen said.
"At Home State Health we're committed to building and maintaining children's health and well-being, and that includes providing them with resources to succeed in life," said Nathan Landsbaum, president and CEO. "We are proud to partner with Beyond Differences to celebrate No One Eats Alone Days, and bring light to social issues that affect students in Missouri."
Social isolation affects millions of students and has been identified as a precursor to bullying, self-harm and community violence. Students have shown that if they are given the tools, they will stand up for others as empathetic and caring activists, not passive bystanders.
"Social isolation is a preventable public health problem," says Laura Talmus, co-founder and executive director of Beyond Differences. "We've learned through teachers and families that 'No One Eats Alone Days' are a powerful step and positive initiative that can change the culture in schools to be a more welcoming place for all."
Home State Health serves the Medicaid population in partnership with MO HealthNet. Home State Health is owned by a joint venture of Centene Corporation and Missouri Community Health Access. Centene Corporation, is a diversified, multi-national healthcare enterprise.
Meanwhile, Pullen said she was proud of her students who provided their input and discussed their feelings during Friday's assembly.
"We do a pretty good job of making sure students aren't left out, but it is always nice to be reminded that life isn't always that way," Pullen said. "And we should do our part to make others feel included."
