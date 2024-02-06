Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner

The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino.

The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial."

The Blanks, alumni of Southeast Missouri State University, have repurposed two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets -- with a third structure connecting them -- creating a centralized art complex for SEMO students studying ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3D printing.

The couple created Chief Property Development LLC and has developed new uses for the 10,000-square-foot former Cape Restaurant Supply building at 340 S. Frederick St. and a nearby 5,000-square-foot structure.

The larger of the two buildings houses ceramics education; the smaller one is devoted to painting.

Phase 2 of the project, projected to be finished by summer 2023, will construct a new connecting building running perpendicular to the existing structures, housing academic space plus metal and wood sculpture and 3D printing education.

An in-between outdoor exhibit space will be created in the courtyard.

The Blanks told B Magazine in March 2021 they had a big dream to redevelop the area around the River Campus -- an area long ago known as a German immigrant settlement that morphed into a bustling core for business activity by the mid-20th century.

SEMO provost Mike Godard, in accepting the Hutson award on behalf of the Blanks, read from a statement from the couple addressed to dinner attendees.

"Our family roots are deep in this neighborhood. The vision we have will take time but we are excited to see this area come back and flourish."