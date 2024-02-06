All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsMarch 4, 2022

Scott and Lisa Blank win Hutson award at Old Town Cape dinner

The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino. The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial." The Blanks, alumni of Southeast Missouri State University, have repurposed two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets -- with a third structure connecting them -- creating a centralized art complex for SEMO students studying ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3D printing.. ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Mike Goddard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, accepted the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award on behalf of Scott and Lisa Blank for their investments in the downtown Cape Girardeau community.
Mike Goddard, provost at Southeast Missouri State University, accepted the Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award on behalf of Scott and Lisa Blank for their investments in the downtown Cape Girardeau community.Beau Nations

The co-owners of Bi-State Oil Company, Scott and Lisa Blank, won the 2021 Charles L. Hutson Visionary Award, presented at Old Town Cape's (OTC) annual dinner Thursday at Century Casino.

The event theme was "Revitalization: It's Not Trivial."

The Blanks, alumni of Southeast Missouri State University, have repurposed two buildings along South Frederick and Morgan Oak streets -- with a third structure connecting them -- creating a centralized art complex for SEMO students studying ceramics, woodworking, metal sculpture, painting and 3D printing.

The couple created Chief Property Development LLC and has developed new uses for the 10,000-square-foot former Cape Restaurant Supply building at 340 S. Frederick St. and a nearby 5,000-square-foot structure.

The larger of the two buildings houses ceramics education; the smaller one is devoted to painting.

Phase 2 of the project, projected to be finished by summer 2023, will construct a new connecting building running perpendicular to the existing structures, housing academic space plus metal and wood sculpture and 3D printing education.

An in-between outdoor exhibit space will be created in the courtyard.

The Blanks told B Magazine in March 2021 they had a big dream to redevelop the area around the River Campus -- an area long ago known as a German immigrant settlement that morphed into a bustling core for business activity by the mid-20th century.

SEMO provost Mike Godard, in accepting the Hutson award on behalf of the Blanks, read from a statement from the couple addressed to dinner attendees.

"Our family roots are deep in this neighborhood. The vision we have will take time but we are excited to see this area come back and flourish."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape Inc, hosted the organization's Celebrating Downtown event Thursday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.
Liz Haynes, executive director of Old Town Cape Inc, hosted the organization's Celebrating Downtown event Thursday at Century Casino Cape Girardeau.Beau Nations

Cape Girardeau City Council approved issuance of $10 million in industrial revenue bonds for the project Jan. 19, 2021.

The Hutson Award was established to recognize those who "have demonstrated an outstanding and thorough commitment to the revitalization and future development of the OTC district, developing opportunities, events or a business significantly improving the quality of life in the district and demonstrating perseverance to make dreams a reality."

Other 2021 Recognitions

  • Volunteer of the Year Awards -- Kaitlyn Kraus, Tasha Schusler, Jennifer Redinger.
  • Business Excellence Award -- Port Cape Girardeau Restaurant.
  • John Boardman Excellence in Historic Preservation Award -- The Forge.
  • Preservation of Heritage Awards -- City of Cape Girardeau, Penzel Construction, TreanorHL, for the new Cape Girardeau City Hall project -- incorporating the former 1854 Courthouse and the old Carnegie Library.

"Those who know me have heard me say this project was the highlight of my career but tonight I also say it is the best and most exciting project in our company's history," said Phil Penzel, Penzel Construction's CEO.

  • Excellence in Preservation Award -- James Reynolds House.
  • Resiliency Award -- Glenn House.

Old Town Cape is self-described as a "community-driven not-for-profit organization, utilizing the Four-Point Main Street concept."

Premier Event sponsors for the annual dinner were Edge Realty and Century Casino.

The Event Partner was KFVS12.

Throughout the event, individuals and organizations from the local community were recognized for their contributions toward preserving and improving downtown Cape Girardeau.
Throughout the event, individuals and organizations from the local community were recognized for their contributions toward preserving and improving downtown Cape Girardeau.Beau Nations
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 29
Road work: SB I-57 in Scott County reduced for signage maint...
NewsOct. 28
Cape voters' choice: Stick with aging water system or pay mo...
NewsOct. 28
Cape County sheriff to present at local political meeting
NewsOct. 28
First Responders Month: Jason Morgan’s journey from small-to...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
NewsOct. 28
Emergency management department's batteries, budget approved by Cape County Commission
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
NewsOct. 27
Voss, Davis, Tlapek vie for voters' trust in Dictrict 147 state representative race
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
NewsOct. 27
Uncover eerie tales behind Cape Girardeau's most haunted spots
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
NewsOct. 27
First Responders Month: Lawrence Atlas' passion for community and family shines through his work at Central Academy
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
NewsOct. 26
This Halloween, be safe when trick-or-treating by watching for cars
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
NewsOct. 26
Jackson man arrested after alleged domestic assault incident
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer before diving into career as paramedic with Jackson FD
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increase on November election ballot
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy