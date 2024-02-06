Schuessler ran pest control business by a biblical principle

Gene Schuessler spent much of his adult life engaged in the business of keeping homes and businesses pest-free and lived by a simple New Testament motto.

Schuessler, who opened Cape Girardeau's family-owned Advanced Pest Control in 1980, died Monday at age 81.

His wife of more than 63 years and APC co-owner, Dorothy Schuessler, preceded him in death 17 days earlier, on April 1.

Dorothy, in a 2015 Southeast Missourian interview, said her husband followed the Golden Rule -- do unto others, as they do unto you.

"Gene always says he wants to treat people like he wants to be treated. If there is a problem, then you've got to fix it," she said at the time.