All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 29, 2017

Schrader students celebrate School of Character designation

The announcement was hard to make out over the giddy cheer that broke out in Alma Schrader Elementary School’s gymnasium Friday afternoon. When the students heard their school had been named a Missouri State School of Character, it was all glitter, dancing and conga lines...

Tyler Graef
Students at Alma Schrader Elementary School celebrate after being recognized Friday as a Missouri School of Character.
Students at Alma Schrader Elementary School celebrate after being recognized Friday as a Missouri School of Character.Ben Matthews

The announcement was hard to make out over the giddy cheer that broke out in Alma Schrader Elementary School’s gymnasium Friday afternoon.

When the students heard their school had been named a Missouri State School of Character, it was all glitter, dancing and conga lines.

Counselor Julia Unnerstall said her school had been striving to achieve the designation for the better part of a decade.

“We’re a school family,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate together.”

She said Alma Schrader narrowly missed being among the 10 or so elementary schools named as Missouri State Schools of Character last year but was on the list of honorable mention,

“It’s quite a process,” she said.

Schools are evaluated by their climate, culture and student outcomes during the application process.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously they’re excited,” said James Welker, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, pointing to the party and giant orange banner being unfurled on the stage. “They’ve done an amazing job with this. It’s especially neat for me because my grandson’s here, too, somewhere out in there.”

Fourth-grader Max Caires said he’s proud to say he attends Alma Schrader Elementary.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“It is fantastic!” he said. “Everyone’s family, and there’s no bullying. There’s picking someone up when they’re having a bad day. Everyone’s so excited!”

Georgia Matukewicz expressed similar pride.

“Alma Schrader is the best,” she said with a shrug. “We do good deeds and help people. No matter what.”

Borrowing a phrase from her father, Southeast Missouri State University head football coach Tom Matukewicz, Georgia said the school has taught students how “brick by brick, you build your character up.”

Her father, who was in attendance, has aided Alma Schrader’s character-building efforts by working with students.

“I’ve come in and talked about character with the kids. Lots of the same things you’d tell your Redhawk football players,” Matukewicz said. “The schools here are amazing ... not just teaching about things, but how to act as well.”

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3627

Pertinent address:

1360 Randol Ave., Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy