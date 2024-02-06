Schrader students celebrate School of Character designation

The announcement was hard to make out over the giddy cheer that broke out in Alma Schrader Elementary School’s gymnasium Friday afternoon.

When the students heard their school had been named a Missouri State School of Character, it was all glitter, dancing and conga lines.

Counselor Julia Unnerstall said her school had been striving to achieve the designation for the better part of a decade.

“We’re a school family,” she said. “We wanted to celebrate together.”

She said Alma Schrader narrowly missed being among the 10 or so elementary schools named as Missouri State Schools of Character last year but was on the list of honorable mention,

“It’s quite a process,” she said.

Schools are evaluated by their climate, culture and student outcomes during the application process.

“It’s very exciting. Obviously they’re excited,” said James Welker, superintendent of the Cape Girardeau School District, pointing to the party and giant orange banner being unfurled on the stage. “They’ve done an amazing job with this. It’s especially neat for me because my grandson’s here, too, somewhere out in there.”

Fourth-grader Max Caires said he’s proud to say he attends Alma Schrader Elementary.