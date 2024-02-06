All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 16, 2023
Schools foundation receives $10K grant
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check for $10,000 to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 14. The donation was made possible through an Endowment Challenge Matching Grant -- a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). A condition of the grant required Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Foundation to raise matching funds in the amount of $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15...
Danny Walter
Amy McDonald, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, thanks donors and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for a $10,000 grant on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Amy McDonald, director of the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation, thanks donors and the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for a $10,000 grant on Thursday, Sept. 14.Danny Walter

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check for $10,000 to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The donation was made possible through an Endowment Challenge Matching Grant -- a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). A condition of the grant required Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Foundation to raise matching funds in the amount of $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Amy McDonald, director of CGPS Foundation, said they exceeded the minimum needed to qualify for the grant, receiving $18,000 from "a long list of generous donors."

"We had large donations but also several small donations of $25 and $50," McDonald said. "I always say a small donation makes a big impact."

McDonald said the donations combined with CFO's grant totaled $28,000 that will be added to the CGPS Foundation's Endowment Fund. She said the endowment fund has close to $100,000, which is set aside for future needs of the district.

Gathering for a grant award presentation Thursday, Sept. 14, were (from left) Alice Wingo, vice president of Affilliates for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Amy McDonald, director of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation; Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Stan Irwin, Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate board member; Glenn (Skip) Smallwood, president of Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate; Josh Crowell, assistant superintendant of Support Services for CGPS; and Jim Welker, CGPS Foundation board member and former CGPS superintendent.
Gathering for a grant award presentation Thursday, Sept. 14, were (from left) Alice Wingo, vice president of Affilliates for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Amy McDonald, director of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation; Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Stan Irwin, Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate board member; Glenn (Skip) Smallwood, president of Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate; Josh Crowell, assistant superintendant of Support Services for CGPS; and Jim Welker, CGPS Foundation board member and former CGPS superintendent.Danny Walter
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
Gathering for a grant award presentation Thursday, Sept. 14, were (from left) Alice Wingo, vice president of Affilliates for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Amy McDonald, director of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation; Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Stan Irwin, Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate board member; Glenn (Skip) Smallwood, president of Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate; Josh Crowell, assistant superintendant of Support Services for CGPS; and Jim Welker, CGPS Foundation board member and former CGPS superintendent.
Gathering for a grant award presentation Thursday, Sept. 14, were (from left) Alice Wingo, vice president of Affilliates for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Amy McDonald, director of Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation; Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks; Stan Irwin, Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate board member; Glenn (Skip) Smallwood, president of Cape Area Community Foundation Affiliate; Josh Crowell, assistant superintendant of Support Services for CGPS; and Jim Welker, CGPS Foundation board member and former CGPS superintendent.Danny Walter

Approximately 4% interest is earned annually on the principal of the account, McDonald said, which the CGPS Foundation is able to use on projects it supports such as purchasing back-to-school supplies and its Care to Learn backpack program.

Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks, said the Endowment Challenge Matching Grant was created as part of CFO's 50th anniversary celebration. Cantoni said CGPS Foundation was one of only 10 organizations that received the grant.

"Our goal is to get some folks to leave some legacy gifts that will make the endowment sustainable for many years," Cantoni said.

McDonald said CFO has offered CGPS Foundation multiple grant opportunities and helped bring money into the community to support Cape Girardeau Public Schools.

"It's a great partnership," McDonald said. "We've been able to get money, but CFO has been able to help us invest it in ways I wouldn't know how to do, to make our assets grow. If people would consider the Foundation in their estate, even a small sliver would make a big impact in the community."

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 7
Ryan Essex appointed to Ward 5 Cape Council seat
Local NewsOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
NewsOct. 7
Former reporter Mark Bliss to hold book-signing benefit at h...
NewsOct. 6
Cape council to approve Ward 5 member

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed in council agenda
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott County
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US 61 in New Madrid County
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy