Schools foundation receives $10K grant

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check for $10,000 to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 14.

The donation was made possible through an Endowment Challenge Matching Grant -- a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). A condition of the grant required Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Foundation to raise matching funds in the amount of $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.

Amy McDonald, director of CGPS Foundation, said they exceeded the minimum needed to qualify for the grant, receiving $18,000 from "a long list of generous donors."

"We had large donations but also several small donations of $25 and $50," McDonald said. "I always say a small donation makes a big impact."

McDonald said the donations combined with CFO's grant totaled $28,000 that will be added to the CGPS Foundation's Endowment Fund. She said the endowment fund has close to $100,000, which is set aside for future needs of the district.