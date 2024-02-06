Schools foundation receives $10K grant

The Community Foundation of the Ozarks presented a check for $10,000 to the Cape Girardeau Public Schools Foundation on Thursday, Sept. 14.
The donation was made possible through an Endowment Challenge Matching Grant -- a program of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks (CFO). A condition of the grant required Cape Girardeau Public Schools (CGPS) Foundation to raise matching funds in the amount of $15,000 between Saturday, July 15, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.
Amy McDonald, director of CGPS Foundation, said they exceeded the minimum needed to qualify for the grant, receiving $18,000 from "a long list of generous donors."
"We had large donations but also several small donations of $25 and $50," McDonald said. "I always say a small donation makes a big impact."
McDonald said the donations combined with CFO's grant totaled $28,000 that will be added to the CGPS Foundation's Endowment Fund. She said the endowment fund has close to $100,000, which is set aside for future needs of the district.
Approximately 4% interest is earned annually on the principal of the account, McDonald said, which the CGPS Foundation is able to use on projects it supports such as purchasing back-to-school supplies and its Care to Learn backpack program.
Judy Cantoni, affiliate manager for Community Foundation of the Ozarks, said the Endowment Challenge Matching Grant was created as part of CFO's 50th anniversary celebration. Cantoni said CGPS Foundation was one of only 10 organizations that received the grant.
"Our goal is to get some folks to leave some legacy gifts that will make the endowment sustainable for many years," Cantoni said.
McDonald said CFO has offered CGPS Foundation multiple grant opportunities and helped bring money into the community to support Cape Girardeau Public Schools.
"It's a great partnership," McDonald said. "We've been able to get money, but CFO has been able to help us invest it in ways I wouldn't know how to do, to make our assets grow. If people would consider the Foundation in their estate, even a small sliver would make a big impact in the community."
