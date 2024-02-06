The Cape Girardeau School District is giving two thumbs up to Gov. Mike Parson’s office for extending funding to help Missouri districts recruit and keep substitute teachers as the pandemic drags on through the winter months.

Parson, at the recommendation of the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE), recently approved an extension of money from the state’s Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) to help qualified state residents who want to substitute in classrooms or who are currently serving as subs.

In October, DESE greenlighted an alternative route to obtain a substitute teaching certificate to address a sub shortage made worse by COVID-19 and also helped defray the cost through the CRF reimbursements. This month, DESE decided, with Parson’s OK, to keep the money flowing to continue incentivizing people to fill in for pandemic-impacted permanent teachers.

“For DESE to provide this reimbursement has been really critical in recruiting new individuals into our sub pool,” said district deputy superintendent Christa Turner, who oversees human resources for the 4,330-student pre-kindergarten-12th grade district.

Driven by the health emergency and as a method to boost the number of available substitutes, DESE first relaxed its educational requirement for subs.

Before COVID’s onset, a person wanting to sub needed to have 60 hours of college credit, but a new pathway for sub certification was created to allow a person with a high school diploma or its equivalent the opportunity to teach.

“Those 60 hours of college have been a barrier for some people who do a great job working with kids,” said Turner, adding the pandemic has opened another career option.