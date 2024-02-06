All sections
NewsFebruary 7, 2020

School officials add precautionary extra security at Cape Central High on Friday

Extra security will be on Cape Central High School’s campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday. “We immediately reported these allegations to police so they could respond,” the message stated. “We have no reason to believe that any of our campuses or other students are in danger, but we wanted to make sure we shared this information with all of our families districtwide...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Ben Matthews

Extra security will be on Cape Central High School’s campus today as a precaution after threats were directed toward a specific student, according to a statement issued to parents Thursday.

“We immediately reported these allegations to police so they could respond,” the message stated. “We have no reason to believe that any of our campuses or other students are in danger, but we wanted to make sure we shared this information with all of our families districtwide.

“Student safety and campus security is always our top priority,” the message reads. “We are extremely thankful for the strong relationship we have with the Cape Girardeau Police Department and the officers who help keep our campuses safe each day.”

