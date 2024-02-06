Schaaf wins eighth term as Perry County sheriff

All races in the county involved Republican candidates, and the primary winners face no opposition in November.

In a public administrator race, incumbent Tammy Tarrillion carried 65% of the vote, defeating Jennifer Freeman 2,610 to 1,384.

In a crowded field for the District 2 seat on the County Commission, Keith Hoehn earned 25% of the vote, besting the nearest challenger, Todd Bergman’s 22%. Vote totals in the race were: Hoehn, 582; Bergman, 493; Thomas Unger, 377; Chad Sutterer, 283; Douglas Martin, 269; Gary Jones, 182; and Daniel Meisner, 100.

The county’s voters overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 2, Medicaid expansion, 3,113 against and 1,214 for.