Schaaf wins eighth term as Perry County sheriff

Perry County Sheriff Gary Schaaf resoundingly won the Republican primary Tuesday.
He defeated Teresa Worthington with 70% of the vote, 2,877 to 1,207.
Schaaf, 63, has held the post for nearly 30 years. He faces no opposition in November, and this term will be his eighth.
All races in the county involved Republican candidates, and the primary winners face no opposition in November.
In a public administrator race, incumbent Tammy Tarrillion carried 65% of the vote, defeating Jennifer Freeman 2,610 to 1,384.
In a crowded field for the District 2 seat on the County Commission, Keith Hoehn earned 25% of the vote, besting the nearest challenger, Todd Bergman’s 22%. Vote totals in the race were: Hoehn, 582; Bergman, 493; Thomas Unger, 377; Chad Sutterer, 283; Douglas Martin, 269; Gary Jones, 182; and Daniel Meisner, 100.
The county’s voters overwhelmingly rejected Amendment 2, Medicaid expansion, 3,113 against and 1,214 for.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.