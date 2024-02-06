SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 105.2 to mile marker 104.8 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Tuesday, April 25, and will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Route Z in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance

Route Z in Scott County — between U.S. 61 and Route DD near Vanduser, Missouri — will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 19.