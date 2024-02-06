All sections
April 27, 2023

SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder work; Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs; Route Z in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance

Southeast Missourian

SB I-55 in Cape County reduced for shoulder work

Southbound Interstate 55 in Cape Girardeau County, from mile marker 105.2 to mile marker 104.8 near Jackson, will be reduced to one lane as Missouri Department of Transportation crews perform shoulder work. According to a MoDOT news release, the work began Tuesday, April 25, and will continue from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 27.

Route Z in Scott County closed for bridge maintenance

Route Z in Scott County — between U.S. 61 and Route DD near Vanduser, Missouri — will be closed as contractor crews perform bridge maintenance. A Missouri Department of Transportation news release indicates the work will take place from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 19.

Highway 77 in Scott County reduced for bridge repairs

Highway 77 in Scott County, from County Road 248 to High Street near Oran, Missouri, will be reduced to one lane with a 10-foot width restriction as contractor crews make bridge repairs. The work will take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily Monday, May 8, through Friday, May 26, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

Local News
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

