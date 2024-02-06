Saxony student recognized for being in Missouri Scholars 100

Saxony Lutheran High School senior Megan Benkendorf was recognized Sunday during a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, for being selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program honoring 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2021.

"Megan is a special student who certainly deserves being recognized as a Missouri Top 100 Scholar," Saxony principal Mark Ruark said in a news release. "When you have a perfect score on the ACT, it puts you in an elite category among high school students, not only in Missouri, but across the country. We are proud of her achievements and how she represents Saxony Lutheran High School."

In addition to that honor, Benkendorf has also been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, according to a Facebook post by Saxony Lutheran. She is the third Southeast Missouri student to become a finalist, the others being Jackson's Noah Sparks and Notre Dame Regional High School's Claire Southard.

While attending Saxony, Benkendorf has participated in band, Scholar Bowl, tennis, Spanish Club, tobotics, FBLA, drama, Drama Ministry, Praise Band, Small Group Ministry, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Jazz Band, Art Club and Traction. Benkendorf plans to study mathematics in college this fall.

Benkendorf is the daughter of the Rev. Rod and Sarah Benkendorf of Uniontown, Missouri.

Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for the statewide recognition.