Saxony student recognized for being in Missouri Scholars 100

Saxony Lutheran High School senior Megan Benkendorf was recognized Sunday during a luncheon in Columbia, Missouri, for being selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100, a statewide program honoring 100 of Missouri's top academic students in the graduating class of 2021.
"Megan is a special student who certainly deserves being recognized as a Missouri Top 100 Scholar," Saxony principal Mark Ruark said in a news release. "When you have a perfect score on the ACT, it puts you in an elite category among high school students, not only in Missouri, but across the country. We are proud of her achievements and how she represents Saxony Lutheran High School."
In addition to that honor, Benkendorf has also been named a National Merit Scholarship Finalist, according to a Facebook post by Saxony Lutheran. She is the third Southeast Missouri student to become a finalist, the others being Jackson's Noah Sparks and Notre Dame Regional High School's Claire Southard.
While attending Saxony, Benkendorf has participated in band, Scholar Bowl, tennis, Spanish Club, tobotics, FBLA, drama, Drama Ministry, Praise Band, Small Group Ministry, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Jazz Band, Art Club and Traction. Benkendorf plans to study mathematics in college this fall.
Benkendorf is the daughter of the Rev. Rod and Sarah Benkendorf of Uniontown, Missouri.
Missouri Scholars 100 is a program sponsored by the Missouri Association of Secondary School Principals. Schools across Missouri were invited to nominate candidates for the statewide recognition.
The selection is based primarily on a formula using the student's grade-point average and ACT or SAT score.
Each student nominated had first to meet criteria of an Academic Decathlon, which included events designed to assure the academic strength of the student. The student must have a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600, be ranked in the upper 10% of their class and have taken high-level courses in mathematics, science, English and foreign language. The student must also have excellent attendance, be an exemplary school citizen, and be involved in the school activity program.
Benkendorf is one of approximately 15,000 finalists in the 66th annual National Merit Scholarship program. These high school seniors have an opportunity to continue in the competition for some 7,600 National Merit Scholarships worth more than $30 million in total that will be offered next spring. More than half of the finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Merit Scholar designees are selected on the basis of their skills, accomplishments, and potential for success in rigorous college studies, without regard to gender, race, ethnic origin, or religious preference, according to the organization.
NMSC, a not-for-profit organization operating without government assistance, was established in 1955 specifically to conduct the annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Scholarships are underwritten by NMSC with its own funds and by approximately 400 business organizations and higher education institutions that share NMSC's goals of honoring the nation's scholastic champions and encouraging the pursuit of academic excellence, according to the organization.
National Merit Scholarship winners of 2021 will be announced in four nationwide news releases beginning in April and concluding in July. The scholarship recipients will join more than 353,000 other distinguished young people who have earned the Merit Scholar title.
