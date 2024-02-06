Saxony Lutheran High School is canceling classes on Thursday due to a broken water main creating multiple leaks on campus.
According to social media communication from the school, repairs will begin on Thursday that will require water to the building to be shut off.
"This will hopefully allow the repair to be made over the next two days as we were already out of school on Friday, September 20, for the East Perry Community Fair," the Facebook post announcing the cancelation said.
In addition to classes, all on-campus activities, including practices, open gyms, meetings, and the Crusaders' home volleyball game, will also be canceled. The school expects to reschedule the volleyball game, and information will be released once details are finalized.
Administrators expect classes and activities to continue as scheduled on Monday, Sept. 23.
