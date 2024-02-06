All sections
NewsJuly 27, 2020

Saturday night structure fire damages Cape boutique on North Kingshighway

A residential house converted into a business suffered an estimated $25,000 in losses as a result of a Saturday night structure fire at 1372 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Brad Dillow, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 9:52 p.m. and arrived to find a small fire in the basement of the structure. The sheet listed the incident as a trash can fire...

Ben Matthews
Caution tape is seen Sunday at 1372 N. Kingshighway the morning after a fire caused an estimated $25,000 in losses to Susan's Unique Boutique in Cape Girardeau.
Caution tape is seen Sunday at 1372 N. Kingshighway the morning after a fire caused an estimated $25,000 in losses to Susan's Unique Boutique in Cape Girardeau.BEN MATTHEWS

A residential house converted into a business suffered an estimated $25,000 in losses as a result of a Saturday night structure fire at 1372 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

According to a media fact sheet prepared by Cape Girardeau fire battalion chief Brad Dillow, members of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department responded to a report of smoke in the building at 9:52 p.m. and arrived to find a small fire in the basement of the structure. The sheet listed the incident as a trash can fire.

“The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, but appears to be accidental,” Dillow stated.

The fire was quickly extinguished with moderate smoke and fire damage to the interior, according to the media fact sheet, and units were on scene for about two and a half hours.

Mutual aid was provided by Jackson Fire Rescue. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, the Scott City Fire Department, the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the East County Fire Protection District and several off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters were also called in to backfill the Cape Girardeau fire stations while local fire crews on duty responded to the incident.

