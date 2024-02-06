“The incident is currently under investigation by Cape Girardeau Fire Department, but appears to be accidental,” Dillow stated.

The fire was quickly extinguished with moderate smoke and fire damage to the interior, according to the media fact sheet, and units were on scene for about two and a half hours.

Mutual aid was provided by Jackson Fire Rescue. Members of Jackson Fire Rescue, the Scott City Fire Department, the Gordonville Fire Protection District, the East County Fire Protection District and several off-duty Cape Girardeau firefighters were also called in to backfill the Cape Girardeau fire stations while local fire crews on duty responded to the incident.