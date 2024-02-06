All sections
NewsNovember 18, 2020

Salvation Army vehicles burglarized

Salvation Army offices, including Cape Girardeau’s, have been targeted for thefts, officials announced Tuesday. Lt. Matt DeGonia of Cape Girardeau said catalytic converters off two of the organization’s vehicles had been stolen. ...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation

Salvation Army offices, including Cape Girardeau’s, have been targeted for thefts, officials announced Tuesday.

Lt. Matt DeGonia of Cape Girardeau said catalytic converters off two of the organization’s vehicles had been stolen.

“I actually received an email last week from our headquarters in St. Louis that this has been a common occurrence lately at many Salvation Army Corps” he said in a news release. “We were encouraged to try and find ways to secure our vehicles, but I hadn’t been able to find a solution yet.”

DeGonia said the thefts will result in more than a monetary loss.

“This will set us back a couple thousand dollars in repairs, as well as not having these vehicles at a very busy time of the year for us,” he noted.

Advertisement
