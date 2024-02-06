Salvation Army Red Kettles short of goal; campaign ends Jan. 31

The running total for the Salvation Army of Cape Girardeau’s annual Red Kettle campaign is up to $224,000 of a $300,000 goal for this year’s holiday season, according to director Lt. Matthew DeGonia, leaving the drive still $76,000 short with a Jan. 31 deadline.

The physical kettles alone accounted for $93,000, but DeGonia said a large part of donations arrived through online Kettle pages.

Personalized online Kettle pages are simple to set up and available to the public, in an effort to reach more potential givers through acquaintances on social media. Kettle pages can be set up individually or as a group and allow the founder to choose where his or her funds will be used and how.

As cash currency slowly fades from societal norm, the Salvation Army’s online Red Kettles are an effective attempt to stay relevant in a changing landscape.

Celebrities such as skateboarder Tony Hawk and Olympic athlete Lolo Jones recently have added their efforts to the movement, serving as virtual bell ringers for their own Kettle pages.

For every dollar donated to the Salvation Army, 82 cents goes back into local initiatives that include feeding the hungry, giving shelter to the homeless and making Christmas possible for those who might otherwise go without.

“The money we make at Christmastime will pay our operating budget for the next year,” DeGonia said. “It pays the bills and keeps the lights on here so we can help people pay their bills and keep their lights on.”

DeGonia said all programs facilitated by the local Salvation Army, such as Meals with Friends and various after-school youth programs, are funded by Red Kettle donations.