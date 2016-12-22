Salvation Army behind on red-kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army bell ringers are a hallmark of the holiday season. With bells in hand, volunteers and employees of the Salvation Army stand at 17 posts throughout Cape Girardeau County, collecting donations that ultimately will fund the myriad programs the organization offers.
But this season, the chances of the Salvation Army meeting their stated goal seem less likely with each passing day.
Capt. Ronnie Amick of the Salvation Army said a goal was set at $300,000. The campaign, as of Wednesday, has collected $186,000.
“I really don’t know why,” Amick said of the deficit, pointing to weather conditions that normally would bring people out of their homes to places where the kettles are stationed. “We’ve had a couple of rainy days, but other than that, we haven’t had weather to complain about like our colleagues and friends up north.”
The Salvation Army is operating with one less kettle station this year, but it also is working with a goal that reflects that.
The organization had a goal of $327,000 last year, which was met.
It’s not uncommon to see a boost to donations toward the end of the campaign, Amick said.
But while a swell certainly will be helpful, it’s unlikely they’ll reach $300,000, given how far from the goal they are.
“It usually picks up at the end, but usually, we’re 70 to 80 percent of the way there,” Amick said. “This year, we’re way behind.”
Should the goal go unmet, the organization will have to consider where cuts can be made, though they don’t wish to cut any programs.
The Salvation Army provides a variety of social services, such as the food pantry and utility-assistance programs.
It also provides youth programs for the community and sheltering services when needed.
“All the programs are done locally,” Amick said. “And all the funds stay local.”
In a news release from the Salvation Army, Amick emphasized the desire to keep programs running as usual, particularly as they are seeing a record number of clients.
“We never want to have to cut our programs, because the community deserves our best product, and we can only be at our best when our programs are in full force,” Amick said.
The kettle campaign ends at 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and Amick hopes to see more donations before the last bell rings.
“The Salvation Army is here for the community,” Amick said. “We’re just hoping the community will see the programs are vital and important and will invest back into the community itself.”
