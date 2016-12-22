Salvation Army behind on red-kettle campaign goal

The Salvation Army bell ringers are a hallmark of the holiday season. With bells in hand, volunteers and employees of the Salvation Army stand at 17 posts throughout Cape Girardeau County, collecting donations that ultimately will fund the myriad programs the organization offers.

But this season, the chances of the Salvation Army meeting their stated goal seem less likely with each passing day.

Capt. Ronnie Amick of the Salvation Army said a goal was set at $300,000. The campaign, as of Wednesday, has collected $186,000.

“I really don’t know why,” Amick said of the deficit, pointing to weather conditions that normally would bring people out of their homes to places where the kettles are stationed. “We’ve had a couple of rainy days, but other than that, we haven’t had weather to complain about like our colleagues and friends up north.”

The Salvation Army is operating with one less kettle station this year, but it also is working with a goal that reflects that.

The organization had a goal of $327,000 last year, which was met.

Spicer rings the red-kettle bell for the Salvation Army on Wednesday outside West Park Mall in Cape Girardeau. LAURA SIMON ~ lsimon@semissourian.com

It’s not uncommon to see a boost to donations toward the end of the campaign, Amick said.

But while a swell certainly will be helpful, it’s unlikely they’ll reach $300,000, given how far from the goal they are.

“It usually picks up at the end, but usually, we’re 70 to 80 percent of the way there,” Amick said. “This year, we’re way behind.”