Three local men, including a current state official, were among seven people inducted Friday, Oct. 27, as the 2023 class of Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame.

The induction ceremony was held in the rotunda of the Missouri State Capitol building in Jefferson City.

Local honorees

Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is one of seven people named to Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Wallingford is the current director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. Southeast Missourian file

Retired Lt. Col. Wayne Wallingford of Cape Girardeau is one of seven people named to Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2023. Wallingford is the current director of the Missouri Department of Revenue. Southeast Missourian file

Retired Lt. Col. Albert "Wayne" Wallingford of Cape Girardeau, Missouri's state revenue director and former Missouri legislator, served in the Air Force from 1968 to 1993 as a navigator and electronic warfare officer.

Wallingford, 77, told the Southeast Missourian it came as "a total surprise" to be notified of the achievement.

"When Air Force Maj. Gen. Cassie Strom called me to tell me I'd been selected, I was floored," said Wallingford, who had service in Vietnam and in Operation Desert Storm and Desert Shield.

According to biographical information prepared by event organizers, Wallingford flew on more than 300 combat missions in five tours of duty in Vietnam; he also pulled six tours of duty in the Middle East.

Active in legislative efforts to improve benefits and programs for fellow veterans, Wallingford served 10 years in the state Legislature before being appointed director of the state Department of Revenue on Dec. 29, 2021.

Wallingford acted as emcee for all previous Hall of Fame inductions dating back to their inception.

"(Friday) was the fourth of these Hall of Fame inductions and, ironically, I was master of ceremonies for the first three in 2020, 2021 and 2022. I've sort of felt like Bob Hope at these (previous) events — being a presenter but not a recipient — announcing the winners and reading their biographies. I've been fine with that. It's a true honor to be chosen alongside the other recipients this year," he said.

n

Gen. Seth McKee, a Cape Central graduate seen in this Aug. 22, 1973, photo, has been named to the 2023 class of Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. McKee died in 2016 at age 100. Southeast Missourian file

Gen. Seth McKee, a Cape Central graduate seen in this Aug. 22, 1973, photo, has been named to the 2023 class of Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame. McKee died in 2016 at age 100. Southeast Missourian file

Gen. Seth McKee was a 1934 Cape Central High School graduate who attended Southeast Missouri State University and who died in 2016 at age 100,

McKee earned four general stars during his 38-year military career in Missouri Army National Guard, Army Air Corps and Air Force.