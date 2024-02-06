SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022.
Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were inducted Friday, Oct. 28, in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.
In addition to Harris, Taylor and Vogel, the 2022 class inductees are Jonas N. "Jack" Matthews, U.S. Army, Bloomfield; Robert George Schemenauer; and Billy Douglas "Bill" Tudor, Kansas City. Gen. John J. ("Black Jack") Pershing of Laclede, Missouri, has been selected as an honorary inductee.
Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation.
A lifelong Sikeston resident and 1979 graduate of Sikeston Senior High School, Harris attended Southeast Missouri State University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Social Work in 1984 and his Master of Science in Administration with an emphasis in human services administration in 2001.
As an undergraduate, he served as the membership chair of Student Activities Council and was a 1981 initiate of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.
"I am truly thankful to be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame," Harris said. "It is a tremendous honor. I would't have thought in 100 years that I would be inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame, but I am very appreciative of this opportunity."
Upon graduation from Southeast, Harris enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in May 1984 and retired in January 2007, obtaining the rank of master sergeant.
He deployed to Iraq in 2005 and served as the NCOIC with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Balad, Iraq.
In 2005, he was called to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
In Iraq, he served as the noncommissioned officer in charge with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the Logistical Support Area Anaconda located near Balad.
Harris completed active duty in June 2006, earning a Bronze Star Medal, an Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, and a Combat Action Badge.
Other National Guard assignments included armories in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Fort Leonard Wood and Sikeston.
Harris serves with a number of area boards and committees aimed at improving the quality of life for Sikeston residents. A list of organizations that he currently serves or holds memberships include: Sikeston Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee, Mission Missouri, Sikeston Veterans Park Board, Sikeston Area Ministerial Alliance, Sikeston Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, American Legion Post 114, Peaceful Lodge 181 PHA (Prince Hall Affiliate), Sikeston Area Higher Education Center and SEMO University Foundation Board where he and his family have established the "Michael K. Harris Sr. Endowed Scholarship" which is awarded annually to a Sikeston or Scott County student majoring in social work.
Harris holds lifetime memberships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3174 at Sikeston and the NAACP.
Harris serves as the pastor of Open Door Fellowship Ministries where for the past 12 years he has actively participated in its community gardening project emphasizing healthy eating and chronic disease management.
He was formerly employed by the Sikeston Public Schools Career and Technology Center as the placement coordinator. From 2001 through 2010, Harris served as councilman to the City of Sikeston and as mayor pro-tempore in 2004.
Harris said his service has been a journey.
"I want to thank the citizens of Sikeston for being with me along the way," he said.
Harris is married to Dr. Maude Harris. They have four children, Najawa, Brenda, Sloane and Michael "Kellar"; and two grandchildren, Brendan and Nylah.
Harris also said he couldn't be happier than to be inducted alongside Taylor.
"We've been friends for many years," Harris said of Taylor. "We both serve on the Veterans Park Committee; he's the chair, and I'm the vice-chair."
Taylor enlisted in the Army in 1970 and was admitted to the Reserve Officer Training Corps. In 1972 he graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with honors and was in the Scabbard and Blade Honor Society. He was in the Quartermaster Corps in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1970 to 1980.
As a recently licensed attorney, he served in the Judge Advocate's office working on investigations and courts martial.
He returned to Sikeston and joined the American Legion, serving as the Post Judge Advocate as well as the chair of American Legion baseball and was the chair of American Legion Boys State and Girls State. Taylor later joined VFW Post No. 7134 and served as Post Judge Advocate for more than 20 years.
Taylor has been a vital part of many community projects along the way.
He led the Sikeston Jaycees, Little League Football, Jaycee Rodeo Board, The American Legion Boys State and Baseball, Chamber of Commerce, and Lion's Club. His leadership, starting in 1991, as Chair of the Sikeston Veteran's Park ensured that it became a reality. The Park now contains many displays including an M60A tank and F-4J Phantom Jet. The Park recognizes Veterans with the placement of bricks in a walkway of honor.
Taylor also won the 2022 Missouri Lawyers Media ICON Award earlier this year.
Taylor said that serving in the military gave him maturity and opened his eyes.
"Returning to Sikeston I found veterans organizations and civic groups that allowed me to continue to serve locally and further," Taylor said. "I have been fortunate to work with so many good friends for our community. I believe my military service instilled the principles of faith, family, friends, and fairness for all as guidelines as well as the creed 'that service to humanity is the best work of all.'"
Vogel served in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1942 to 1945 as a B-24 bomber pilot and the U.S. Air Force from 1951 to 1952 as a judge advocate. He successfully completed 30 missions over Europe. Vogel was a Perryville Legion Post No. 133 legionnaire for 61 years and generously gave his time to veterans to help them with their legal issues.
As city attorney, he worked hard to establish the infrastructure, utilities and legal framework to grow the city and attract industry. Vogel donated thousands of hours toward the establishment and operation of community institutions such as the Perry County Nursing Home and PerrCo Estates, Perryville's first subsidized housing.
Matthews was drafted into the U.S. Army from Bloomfield. He served during World War II as a heavy truck driver with the 314th and 18th Infantry Regiments throughout Europe. Upon separation, he worked with the Department of Labor as its veteran representative for Employment and Training Services. Matthews was appointed to the Missouri Veterans Commission when he retired and served as its chair for a total of eight years. He was the driving force in the establishment of the five veteran cemeteries in Missouri. He was a lifelong member of the American Legion, AMVETS and Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was active with the Boy Scouts, Kiwanis and his church.
Schemenauer has lived in Missouri for more than 50 years. He entered the U.S. Air Force in 1953 and retired as a Master Sergeant in 1973. He worked with Missile Systems, Analyst Technician, and Strategic Air Command Evaluator. Schemenauer received a Bachelor of Science from Central Missouri State University in 1982, passed the Certified Public Accountancy exam and was certified as a CPA in 1983. Contributing to his local community was always a passion for Schemenauer. His volunteer work includes teaching Sunday school, acting as a docent for the World War I Museum in Kansas City, and donating numerous hours at the Jackson County Public Library helping those in need of tax preparation.
Tudor served in the U.S. Air Force from 1963 to 1984 as a navigator in cargo aircraft. He troubleshot a fuel shortage issue that resulted in a C-5 being able to return to safety from the Thailand-Laos border. After retirement he moved to Grandview, Missouri, and served for two years as a state Representative for District 45. Through his membership in the Grandview Lions Club, he singlehandedly obtained funds for a new playground for the Children's Center for the Visually Impaired. As a 20-year member and president of Kansas City Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, the chapter was given a Five-Star rating from the national headquarters — the highest rating awarded.
