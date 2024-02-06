SIKESTON, Mo. — Two Sikeston residents and a Perryville, Missouri, man were among seven veterans inducted into Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame's class of 2022.

Michael K. Harris Sr. and Stephen L. Taylor of Sikeston and Curt Vogel of Perryville were inducted Friday, Oct. 28, in the Rotunda at the Capitol in Jefferson City, Missouri.

In addition to Harris, Taylor and Vogel, the 2022 class inductees are Jonas N. "Jack" Matthews, U.S. Army, Bloomfield; Robert George Schemenauer; and Billy Douglas "Bill" Tudor, Kansas City. Gen. John J. ("Black Jack") Pershing of Laclede, Missouri, has been selected as an honorary inductee.

Inductees require a Missouri connection, honorable military service and must have contributed exceptionally to the community, the state and/or the nation.

Harris

A lifelong Sikeston resident and 1979 graduate of Sikeston Senior High School, Harris attended Southeast Missouri State University, earning his Bachelor of Science in Social Work in 1984 and his Master of Science in Administration with an emphasis in human services administration in 2001.

As an undergraduate, he served as the membership chair of Student Activities Council and was a 1981 initiate of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc.

"I am truly thankful to be inducted into the Missouri Veterans Hall of Fame," Harris said. "It is a tremendous honor. I would't have thought in 100 years that I would be inducted into the Veterans Hall of Fame, but I am very appreciative of this opportunity."

Upon graduation from Southeast, Harris enlisted in the Missouri Army National Guard in May 1984 and retired in January 2007, obtaining the rank of master sergeant.

He deployed to Iraq in 2005 and served as the NCOIC with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers near Balad, Iraq.

In 2005, he was called to active duty in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

In Iraq, he served as the noncommissioned officer in charge with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as the Logistical Support Area Anaconda located near Balad.

Harris completed active duty in June 2006, earning a Bronze Star Medal, an Iraqi Freedom Campaign Medal, and a Combat Action Badge.

Other National Guard assignments included armories in Cape Girardeau, Jackson, Perryville, Jefferson City, Kansas City, Fort Leonard Wood and Sikeston.

Harris serves with a number of area boards and committees aimed at improving the quality of life for Sikeston residents. A list of organizations that he currently serves or holds memberships include: Sikeston Martin Luther King Jr. Planning Committee, Mission Missouri, Sikeston Veterans Park Board, Sikeston Area Ministerial Alliance, Sikeston Land Clearance for Redevelopment Authority, American Legion Post 114, Peaceful Lodge 181 PHA (Prince Hall Affiliate), Sikeston Area Higher Education Center and SEMO University Foundation Board where he and his family have established the "Michael K. Harris Sr. Endowed Scholarship" which is awarded annually to a Sikeston or Scott County student majoring in social work.

Harris holds lifetime memberships with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3174 at Sikeston and the NAACP.

Harris serves as the pastor of Open Door Fellowship Ministries where for the past 12 years he has actively participated in its community gardening project emphasizing healthy eating and chronic disease management.

He was formerly employed by the Sikeston Public Schools Career and Technology Center as the placement coordinator. From 2001 through 2010, Harris served as councilman to the City of Sikeston and as mayor pro-tempore in 2004.

Harris said his service has been a journey.

"I want to thank the citizens of Sikeston for being with me along the way," he said.