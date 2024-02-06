All sections
NewsNovember 3, 2022

Salute to veterans — Groups plan ceremonies, other events to honor vets next week

Among Veterans Day events planned in the area: n Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice. Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved one and be honored at the program...

Southeast Missourian

Among Veterans Day events planned in the area:

  • Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice.

Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved one and be honored at the program.

Veterans are encouraged to wear or bring their uniform if possible.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., and the assembly will being at 8:15 a.m.

The school is located at 210 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.

  • Veterans Day at Fort D Historic Site — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. Join local Turner Brigade volunteers to honor service veterans past and present.
Local reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman will share how to find Civil War military ancestors on Friday.

On Saturday, a highlight will be "Women in the Civil War", along with some hot tea and cookies. The stone building known as the blockhouse, with its interior displays, will be open for visitation. Admission is free.

Fort D Historic Site is located at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girareau.

  • SEMO Joint Veterans Council — 11 a.m., Friday, Nov. 11, Freedom Corner Capaha Park, Cape Girardeau.
  • Veterans Day Ceremony — 2 p.m. Missouri National Veterans Memorial. Lt. Col. James Sinclair, chief of contingency plans, Air Mobility Command, Scott Air Force Base will speak.

At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, a ceremony will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. In 1982, when the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was built and dedicated, a promise was made to never forget those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War.

Missouri's National Veterans Memorial is honored to be home to the Sister Wall and part of the continued narrative of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.

The Memorial is at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Missouri.

Local News
