Among Veterans Day events planned in the area:
Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved one and be honored at the program.
Veterans are encouraged to wear or bring their uniform if possible.
Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., and the assembly will being at 8:15 a.m.
The school is located at 210 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.
Local reenactor and genealogist Bill Eddleman will share how to find Civil War military ancestors on Friday.
On Saturday, a highlight will be "Women in the Civil War", along with some hot tea and cookies. The stone building known as the blockhouse, with its interior displays, will be open for visitation. Admission is free.
Fort D Historic Site is located at 920 Fort St. in Cape Girareau.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 13, a ceremony will mark the 40th Anniversary of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall. In 1982, when the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was built and dedicated, a promise was made to never forget those who served and sacrificed in the Vietnam War.
Missouri's National Veterans Memorial is honored to be home to the Sister Wall and part of the continued narrative of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund.
The Memorial is at 1172 Veterans Memorial Parkway in Perryville, Missouri.
