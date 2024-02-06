Among Veterans Day events planned in the area:

Veterans Day Breakfast and Assembly — 7:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 10, St. Mary Cathedral School. The event will honor veterans and their sacrifice.

Parents, relatives, neighbors and friends of students at the school who have served or are currently serving in the armed forces are invited to eat breakfast with your loved one and be honored at the program.

Veterans are encouraged to wear or bring their uniform if possible.

Breakfast will be served from 7:30 to 8:15 a.m., and the assembly will being at 8:15 a.m.

The school is located at 210 S. Sprigg St. in Cape Girardeau.