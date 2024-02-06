Diane Minniefield was sitting in an Army recruiting office in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, in 1994.

The 34-year-old was there with her niece who was enlisting. Minniefield once had a dream of being in the Navy and tried to enter the military herself.

"And when I tried to join, I had a kid, and they did not accept single parents," Minniefield said.

She was content to let her dream be just that. She had made a living as a licensed practical nurse.

While her niece was going through the process, the recruiter simply looked at her and asked "So, why don't you join?"

"Well, I used to want to, but I'm too old now," Minniefield said.

"Well how old are you?" the recruiter responded.

"I'm 34."

"The cutoff is 35."

"We got six months, let's get busy."

Basic training

By March 1st of 1995, Minniefield was reporting for basic training in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri. Minniefield said she was "elated," if not a little unprepared for basic. The weather was cold, and the drill sergeant who got on the bus shortly after arrival startled Minniefield when he yelled at the recruits to "Get off my bus!"

"I almost soiled my clothes," she said with a laugh.

Minniefield quickly settled into a routine from there. She said she didn't bother anyone; so they didn't bother her.

The age gap was something most would find challenging. Minniefield was surrounded by people barely old enough to be at basic training, not almost aging out. However, her experience as a mother allowed her to bond with her compatriots. She became a maternal figure for her fellow recruits.

"And, that's what they called me, 'Mom'," Minniefield said.

She had what many of the 18-, 19- and 20-year-olds didn't — wisdom. Minniefield said the physical aspect of keeping up with young cadets, around the age of her own children, was tough at times, but she made it through.

"They supported me, and I supported them," she said.