All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsMay 10, 2024

S.A.L.T. honors fallen officers at law enforcement memorial

Close to 100 community members came together Thursday, May 9, to honor the sacrifices of local law enforcement officers over the last 150 years...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
Danny Brosnan with the Jackson Police Department salutes in recognition of the law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty in Southeast Missouri over the last 150 years Thursday, May 9, at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. He was among several officers who placed white flowers in vases during a reading of the names of deceased officers during S.A.L.T.'s law enforcement memorial event
Danny Brosnan with the Jackson Police Department salutes in recognition of the law enforcement officers lost in the line of duty in Southeast Missouri over the last 150 years Thursday, May 9, at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. He was among several officers who placed white flowers in vases during a reading of the names of deceased officers during S.A.L.T.'s law enforcement memorial eventChristopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Close to 100 community members came together Thursday, May 9, to honor the sacrifices of local law enforcement officers over the last 150 years.

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony was organized by Seniors and Lawmen Together (S.A.L.T.), which has put together such tributes at Cape Bible Chapel, 2911 Kage Road in Cape Girardeau, for the last several years.

“Today, we gather with heavy hearts, yet unwavering resolve, to pay tribute to the brave souls who have made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their communities,” said Alex Broch, assistant chief of the Jackson Police Department and current S.A.L.T. president. “As we stand in reflection, we honor the courage, dedication and unwavering commitment of those who have laid down their lives to uphold the principles of justice, safety and peace.”

During the ceremony, a group of police officers and highway patrol troopers put flowers in vases, one by one, as a “final call” to 53 regional fallen law enforcement officers stretching back to 1875.

Eric Olson, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol, speaks at the S.A.L.T. law enforcement memorial on Thursday, May 9, 2024. he related to the audience how he navigated the deaths of several highway patrol troopers during his time as a young trooper in the 1990s.
Eric Olson, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol, speaks at the S.A.L.T. law enforcement memorial on Thursday, May 9, 2024. he related to the audience how he navigated the deaths of several highway patrol troopers during his time as a young trooper in the 1990s.Christopher Borro ~ cborro@semissourian.com

Eric Olson, superintendent of the state Highway Patrol, served as the event’s keynote speaker. He shared stories from his time as a young trooper in the 1990s when he dealt with the line of duty deaths of four Highway Patrol troopers.

There have been 31 uniformed members of the state Highway Patrol to die in the line of duty. Their portraits hang on a wall in the patrol’s headquarters: three rows of eight faces and one row of seven.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

“As much history and tragedy and information there is behind those 31, that blank space sticks out. We all know how dangerous and what these jobs bring and the reason we stick with them is our commitment,” Olson said. “… If we don’t continue to observe these sacrifices, over time those sacrifices can be diminished, and it is our job to make sure that does not happen.”

Events such as the S.A.L.T. memorial, he said, bring public awareness to the lives of the fallen and what their families must go through.

Thursday’s memorial service also featured opening and closing prayers and the presentation of the Roger Fields Award of Excellence, named for the late assistant chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department who died in 2014, to Cheryl Ellis.

Ellis assists with the Cape Girardeau and Jackson Area Chambers of Commerce, the Cape Girardeau Police Department, mental health and suicide prevention groups and more.

“Cheryl is both visible and measurable … in her passion for both senior citizens and law enforcement and is recognized as the go-to person at S.A.L.T.,” former S.A.L.T. secretary Doug Austin said when presenting her the award.

In addition to the memorial service every May, which coincides with National Police Week, S.A.L.T. also hosts a senior information day every September for older citizens to learn about various services and an annual Christmas party.

“… We love these police officers so much and are so appreciative of what they do every single day as they lay their life on the line so we can have a good life,” Austin said. “… When you put the law enforcement community and the senior citizen community together, you’ve got a strong force there that can move mountains.”

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 19
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before m...
NewsNov. 19
Cape Girardeau County commissioners approve workers’ compens...
NewsNov. 19
Putin lowers the threshold for using his nuclear arsenal aft...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
NewsNov. 19
Cape Council approves first reading appropriating funds for new K-9s, including gun-detection dog
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
NewsNov. 18
House elections produced a stalemate. Can Republicans figure out how to work with a thin majority?
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
NewsNov. 18
Road work: Highway 51 in Perry County reduced for Chester Bridge repairs
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
NewsNov. 18
MERS/Goodwill connects job seekers with employers, resources at resource fair
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
NewsNov. 18
From swing state to red state: A peek below surface of county results in Missouri
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
NewsNov. 17
Big voter turnout this year benefited Republicans, contradicting conventional political wisdom
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
NewsNov. 16
Police seek suspects after gunfire reported at Village on the Green apartments
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
NewsNov. 16
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-18-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy