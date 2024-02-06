Saliva test for coronavirus not available for SEMO

Getting your saliva examined to get a quick answer about coronavirus depends on where you live — and more to the point, at what university you attend.

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign has an emergency-use authorization for what it calls a rapid, saliva-based COVID-19 test.

Brooke Hildebrand Clubbs, director of health communication for Southeast Missouri State University, said the Food and Drug Administration’s permission is limited.

“(University of Illinois) is able to use (the test) on its main campus as well as satellite campuses in Springfield and Chicago,” said Clubbs, an instructor at Southeast since 2002.

“The FDA must give approval before other schools can have access,” she added, noting such sanction has not been given.

The University of Illinois, one of 131 R-1 public research schools in the U.S., developed its own diagnostic exam but the FDA has not extended approval to lab-test saliva elsewhere.

Students participating in the “Living at Southeast” Facebook group asked over the Labor Day weekend why the rapid exam is not available at Southeast.

“It’s a matter of FDA approval, which we don’t have, and also capacity,” Clubbs said.