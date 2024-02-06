Ahead of the 2018 holiday shopping season, sales tax revenue in Cape Girardeau County is roughly flat, and holiday sales arenï¿½t likely to affect that much, said a county official. Online sales keep ratcheting upward, while the local tax base treads water.

County treasurer Roger Hudson said at the county level, sales tax revenue is basically flat for 2018.

ï¿½Thatï¿½s what we budgeted for,ï¿½ Hudson said. ï¿½Lately, thatï¿½s been fairly standard procedure.ï¿½

Hudson said online sales keep the sales tax revenue from growing, and estimated 6 percent to 8 percent of sales that could be coming into the county are instead going online, though some of that is coming in through the use tax.

Another tax collected by the county and some cities is a use tax, or a tax on out-of-state purchases.

Christmas trees and decorations are seen on display Monday inside Menards in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

At the county level, the use tax revenue is dedicated to capital improvement, Hudson said, and thatï¿½s going toward building the countyï¿½s new Justice Center, an $18 million project thatï¿½s been financed, but will need to be paid off.

Sales tax revenue in general is fair, Hudson said, but looking back to previous years when commerce and retail business were growing, sometimes increases were in the double digits.

ï¿½They used to count on a 3, 3.5 percent increase every year, and thatï¿½s not the case anymore,ï¿½ Hudson said, adding, ï¿½Itï¿½s not something you can expect that itï¿½s going to jump up.ï¿½

With the internetï¿½s convenience and access, Hudson said, ï¿½Shopping in your pajamas is ever increasing,ï¿½ and thatï¿½s money that otherwise would have been spent here.

Cape city

Christmas trees and decorations are seen on display Monday inside Menards in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Cape Girardeau city manager Scott Meyer said the cityï¿½s sales tax revenue figures are looking decent for this time of year, but heï¿½s cautious about drawing too many conclusions about trends in either direction.

ï¿½This fiscal year, weï¿½re up a little over 4 percent since July 1,ï¿½ Meyer said, adding, ï¿½Thatï¿½s a good amount to be up.ï¿½

Meyer said he would caution that at this time in 2017, Cape Girardeauï¿½s sales tax revenue was down about 7 percent.

ï¿½I wouldnï¿½t say weï¿½re on fire, but itï¿½s certainly more hopeful than it was last year,ï¿½ Meyer said.

Trends are hard to pinpoint with accuracy, Meyer said, as there are many variables that factor into calculations.

Christmas trees and decorations are seen on display Monday inside Menards in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

For example, if a month has five weekends instead of four, that changes the readout, he said.