Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement

Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities.

Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been “out-of-network” since March 5 when the previous agreement between Saint Francis and United expired and the two parties could not agree on a continuance while negotiations took place.

Physician providers affiliated with Saint Francis, however, remained “in-network” under the terms of a separate agreement with United.

Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said the deal will benefit many in the region.

“A renewed partnership with UnitedHealthcare is great news for our region. While this negotiation process was difficult, reaching this agreement ensures in-network access to our providers as well as our facilities. Our top priority is to provide exceptional care to the communities we are called to serve, and we appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s collaboration to help achieve this result,” she said in a news release.