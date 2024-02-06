All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 26, 2020

Saint Francis, UnitedHealthcare reach agreement

Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities. Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been “out-of-network” since March 5 when the previous agreement between Saint Francis and United expired and the two parties could not agree on a continuance while negotiations took place...

Jay Wolz avatar
Jay Wolz
Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities.
Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities.Tyler Graef ~ Southeast Missourian

Saint Francis Healthcare System and UnitedHealthcare have reportedly reached an agreement to bring Saint Francis back into the United network of provider facilities.

Saint Francis Medical Center and its affiliated facilities have been “out-of-network” since March 5 when the previous agreement between Saint Francis and United expired and the two parties could not agree on a continuance while negotiations took place.

Physician providers affiliated with Saint Francis, however, remained “in-network” under the terms of a separate agreement with United.

Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System, said the deal will benefit many in the region.

“A renewed partnership with UnitedHealthcare is great news for our region. While this negotiation process was difficult, reaching this agreement ensures in-network access to our providers as well as our facilities. Our top priority is to provide exceptional care to the communities we are called to serve, and we appreciate UnitedHealthcare’s collaboration to help achieve this result,” she said in a news release.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Patrick Quinn, CEO of UnitedHealthcare in Missouri, agreed.

“We recognize the care Saint Francis Healthcare System provides is not only important but also personal to our members and we appreciate their patience during what we know was a difficult negotiations process. Our top priority throughout this process was ensuring the members we’re honored to serve in the southeast Missouri region have access to quality, affordable healthcare and this new agreement accomplishes that goal. We appreciate Saint Francis Healthcare System’s collaboration in helping achieve this outcome,” a release quoted him as saying.

UnitedHealthcare is among the largest health care companies in the world with revenue of $242 billion and a reported profit of $18.5 billion in 2019. According to Saint Francis, patients insured by United account for about 5% of Saint Francis’ customer base.

Several major local employers offer UnitedHealthcare insurance coverage to their employees, including Southeast Missouri State University, Procter & Gamble and HAVCO Wood Products LLC.

Do you crave business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Check it out at www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy