NewsDecember 9, 2022

Saint Francis to host annual Live Nativity in Cape Giradeau

Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system's Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6...

Nathan English
Nicole and Duc Nguyen, dressed as Mary and Joseph, sit with 4-month-old Maverick Glaus, portraying baby Jesus, are framed in the shepherd's crook of fellow actor Danielle Torbet, far left, during the Live Nativity on Dec. 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.
Nicole and Duc Nguyen, dressed as Mary and Joseph, sit with 4-month-old Maverick Glaus, portraying baby Jesus, are framed in the shepherd's crook of fellow actor Danielle Torbet, far left, during the Live Nativity on Dec. 20, 2019, at Saint Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Saint Francis Healthcare System in Cape Girardeau is once again set to host its annual Live Nativity event for the Christmas Season. The event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, at the health care system's Cancer Institute, 211 Saint Francis Drive, Entrance 6.

The performance will cast local volunteers in the roles of Mary, Joseph, the wise men and more. The show will also feature live animals.

"This is such a special event. We are honored to follow in St. Francis of Assisi's footsteps by providing this free visual reminder for our community," Stacey Huff, executive director of the Saint Francis Foundation, said in a news release on the event.

Jesus is the core of everything we do at Saint Francis. He is what drives us and the reason we celebrate Christmas."

Parking for the event will be available near the Cancer Institute. More information about the event, including possible inclement weather information, may be found at www.sfmc.net or Saint Francis's Facebook page.

