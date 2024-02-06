Citing a federal prohibition against marijuana, Saint Francis Healthcare System says it will not allow its affiliated physicians to become certified to prescribe medical cannabis.

Meanwhile, SoutheastHEALTH is exploring the issue as health care providers across the state grapple with conflicting state and federal laws.

The Southeast Missourian reached out to both Cape Girardeau hospital systems to inquire about their medical marijuana positions.

Dr. Thomas Diemer, chief medical officer at Saint Francis, issued a statement saying while the state will allow physicians to recommend marijuana for medical purposes to patients with qualified illnesses and medical conditions and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services provides a physician certification form for this purpose, “marijuana is still illegal” under federal law.

“Many questions remain about the use of marijuana as a medication,” he said. “Saint Francis Healthcare System is therefore developing a policy in which Saint Francis Medical Partner Physicians will decline to participate in the medical marijuana physician certification process.”

The Missouri Hospitals Association has warned that hospitals and their affiliated physicians could face federal sanctions and risk their status as Medicare and Medicaid participating providers if they prescribe or administer cannabis products once they become legal in Missouri in 2020.

The lack of prescribing physicians could play a major role in the availability of medical marijuana in the Cape Girardeau region, as many primary care physicians and specialists are affiliated with either Southeast or Saint Francis.

But while proposed Saint Francis policy would prohibit its providers from certifying patients or prescribing medical marijuana, SoutheastHEALTH said it is still “exploring” the subject.

According to a statement from SoutheastHEALTH, its affiliated physicians “understand the medical and scientific research on the benefits and risks of cannabis products as part of medical treatment similar to the same discretion on all pharmacology treatments.”

The statement added, however, “it is too early to make a final position” on whether to participate in the prescription process.

“We are in the initial stages of engagement with the medical staff and exploration of the regulatory and prescriber requirements and its legal impact of those decisions,” said Dr. Gabe Soto, interim chief medical officer at Southeast.

Missourians voted in November to legalize the cultivation, production, distribution and use of medical marijuana. Since that time, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has been drafting rules and regulations for qualifying patients to use medical marijuana and for certifying physicians to prescribe it.