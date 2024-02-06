Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare

Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in United’s network.

A news release from Saint Francis stated the organization has made a counteroffer to United in the hopes of extending a contract between the two.

“On Friday, January 31, Saint Francis met the negotiation deadline and sent a counterproposal to United. United will have three weeks to respond according to our agreement,” the release stated. “Saint Francis is committed to pursuing an agreement that is fair and consistent in an effort to protect in-network access for the communities we are called to serve.”