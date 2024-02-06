Saint Francis offers proposal to UnitedHealthcare

Saint Francis Healthcare System officials said Monday negotiations with UnitedHealthcare are continuing, ahead of a March 4 deadline for Saint Francis facilities to remain in United’s network.
A news release from Saint Francis stated the organization has made a counteroffer to United in the hopes of extending a contract between the two.
“On Friday, January 31, Saint Francis met the negotiation deadline and sent a counterproposal to United. United will have three weeks to respond according to our agreement,” the release stated. “Saint Francis is committed to pursuing an agreement that is fair and consistent in an effort to protect in-network access for the communities we are called to serve.”
United terminated its contract with Saint Francis in November. Unless the two can agree to terms, Saint Francis’ facilities — including the Cape Girardeau hospital and facilities in communities across Southeast Missouri — would become “out of network” on March 5, meaning patients with United health insurance would pay higher costs for services.
United’s position has been Saint Francis costs are too high, while Saint Francis officials counter they have lowered prices unilaterally more than 23% without recognition from United.
United customers with questions should call the telephone number listed on their insurance card. Saint Francis has created a website, keepusin.com, and a hotline, (573) 331-5217, where patients can receive information.
