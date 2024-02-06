The Rev. Fred Burgard of Saint Francis Hospice uses music to connect with elderly men and women who often can’t have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wednesday, Burgard sat outside a closed window at Ratcliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau and serenaded a 94-year-old resident on the other side of the glass.

“I’ll sing ‘Happy Birthday’ if it’s appropriate and also hymns,” said Burgard, who has worked as a part-time hospice chaplain for the last year-and-a-half.

“Even if a person has dementia,” Burgard added, “people come alive who otherwise might give you a thousand-yard stare.”

From his office, Burgard used an iPad on Tuesday to communicate with a 103-year-old resident at the Lutheran Home.

The Rev. Fred Burgard, Saint Francis Hospice chaplain, serenades a 94-year-old resident of Ratliff Care Center outside her window Wednesday, May 6, 2020. Photo courtesy of Saint Francis Hospice

“If you sing a familiar church song,” said Burgard, “people will sing right along with you,” noting “Amazing Grace,” “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” Blessed Assurance” and “I’ll Fly Away” are hymn favorites.