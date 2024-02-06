The Rev. Fred Burgard of Saint Francis Hospice uses music to connect with elderly men and women who often can’t have visitors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wednesday, Burgard sat outside a closed window at Ratcliff Care Center in Cape Girardeau and serenaded a 94-year-old resident on the other side of the glass.
“I’ll sing ‘Happy Birthday’ if it’s appropriate and also hymns,” said Burgard, who has worked as a part-time hospice chaplain for the last year-and-a-half.
“Even if a person has dementia,” Burgard added, “people come alive who otherwise might give you a thousand-yard stare.”
From his office, Burgard used an iPad on Tuesday to communicate with a 103-year-old resident at the Lutheran Home.
“If you sing a familiar church song,” said Burgard, “people will sing right along with you,” noting “Amazing Grace,” “Leaning on the Everlasting Arms,” Blessed Assurance” and “I’ll Fly Away” are hymn favorites.
When he goes to private homes, Burgard’s guitar playlist is a bit more eclectic.
“There’s a housebound man who really enjoys ‘Kiss An Angel Good Morning,’ the old Charlie Pride tune,” Burgard said.
Burgard has also been known to play selections from John Denver, James Taylor and Creedence Clearwater Revival.
“Sometimes I can go inside a home without endangering a person, but I’m always prepared to play from a doorstep, a porch or outside a window,” he added.
Music is just part of his ministry.
“I pray, talk to folks and build relationships,” Burgard said.
When Burgard, the former co-owner of Shadow Rest Ministries, 232 Sierra Ridge in Cape Girardeau County, is asked why he does hospice work, the 64-year old has a succinct reply.
“Because that’s where Jesus would be,” he said.
