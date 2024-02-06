Saint Francis announces health insurance plans

Employers throughout Southeast Missouri will have another alternative to consider this fall when they review employee health insurance options for 2021 — Saint Francis Health Plans.

Officials from Saint Francis Healthcare System met with media representatives Monday to announce the new direct contracting health insurance option, which, they said, will help employers manage their health insurance costs while helping improve the overall health of their workforce.

“The market has been asking for us to come up with something,” said Maryann Reese, president and chief executive officer of Saint Francis Healthcare System. “We think we have a great product and we think we are meeting the needs of our community by presenting this.”

Similar to traditional health insurance programs offered by many employers, Saint Francis Health Plans will provide a multitiered approach to primary and specialty care coverage. But unlike many other plans, the Saint Francis plans will offer a “tier one” option to use providers outside the Saint Francis network as if they were in-network providers.

“We’re not steering patients just to us, which is really, I think, what employers want and what employees want,” Reese said.

“With a wide-area network, what we have sought to accomplish is that, essentially, any provider, physician, facility within our market, in our local area of Southeast Missouri, will be included,” said Alex Ogburn, vice president of Saint Francis Medical Partners.

“There’s no punitive pricing and no punitive tiers that are going to be disruptive to the patient,” he said. “What that does, we think, is keep care local, and that’s better for our communities.”

According to a plan description provided by Saint Francis, if care is needed outside the Saint Francis network, “comprehensive benefits” will still apply and emergency care will always be provided at the “tier one” benefit level regardless of where care is provided.

In addition to traditional health insurance benefits, Ogburn said the new health plans will offer care management, with an emphasis on preventive care, designed to improve patient outcomes and overall health.

“Our approach is designed to lower member and employer costs, improve member benefits and establish long-term partnerships with care providers,” he said.

Initially, Saint Francis plans to promote the plan to companies with at least five employees throughout a 12-county area of Southeast Missouri, from Ste. Genevieve County to the north and extending through most of the Bootheel.