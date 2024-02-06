All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 28, 2023

Safe House of Southeast Missouri hosts grand opening for new location

Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25. The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of commerce, followed by an open house, tours of the new facility, giveaways, raffles and hourly drawings for thrift shop gift cards. The office and thrift shop is at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau,...

Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of commerce, followed by an open house, tours of the new facility, giveaways, raffles and hourly drawings for thrift shop gift cards. The office and thrift shop is at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau,

The Safe House's current outreach office will be closed Monday, Aug. 7, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, and will open at the new location Wednesday, Aug. 9.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The thrift shop will be closed Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19, and will open at the new location Monday, Aug. 21.

The last day to make donations at the current location will be Saturday, July 29, and officials will begin accepting donations at the new location Tuesday, Aug. 1.

The Safe House of Southeast Missouri provides services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. Programs include a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, transitional housing, batterers' intervention and prevention/education outreach.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after...
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as ...
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory ...
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick a...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
NewsNov. 21
Commissioners finalize SEMO internship contract, change orders
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
NewsNov. 21
Military helicopter lands near Marble Hill due to mechanical issues
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
NewsNov. 21
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 11-21-24
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
NewsNov. 21
Thankful People: Saxony Lutheran's Cassondra Calvin honors her mother's legacy through passion and perseverance
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
NewsNov. 21
The Pickleball Factory, St. Louis Shock pickleball team detail new partnership for events
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
NewsNov. 20
Wavis Jordan seeks clarification on court date days before motion hearing
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
NewsNov. 20
Contenders announced for Cape Girardeau's Ward 5 Council seat
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
NewsNov. 20
Jackson mayor, aldermen set to approve street hockey rink
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy