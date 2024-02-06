Safe House of Southeast Missouri hosts grand opening for new location

Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.
The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of commerce, followed by an open house, tours of the new facility, giveaways, raffles and hourly drawings for thrift shop gift cards. The office and thrift shop is at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau,
The Safe House's current outreach office will be closed Monday, Aug. 7, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, and will open at the new location Wednesday, Aug. 9.
The thrift shop will be closed Monday, Aug. 14, through Saturday, Aug. 19, and will open at the new location Monday, Aug. 21.
The last day to make donations at the current location will be Saturday, July 29, and officials will begin accepting donations at the new location Tuesday, Aug. 1.
The Safe House of Southeast Missouri provides services to adults and children who have experienced domestic violence. Programs include a crisis hotline, emergency shelter, court advocacy, counseling, case management, support groups, transitional housing, batterers' intervention and prevention/education outreach.
