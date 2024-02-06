Safe House of Southeast Missouri hosts grand opening for new location

Safe House of Southeast Missouri will host a grand opening for the organization's new outreach office and thrift shop at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25.

The event will feature a ribbon-cutting sponsored by both Cape Girardeau and Jackson area chambers of commerce, followed by an open house, tours of the new facility, giveaways, raffles and hourly drawings for thrift shop gift cards. The office and thrift shop is at 2350 Independence St. in Cape Girardeau,

The Safe House's current outreach office will be closed Monday, Aug. 7, and Tuesday, Aug. 8, and will open at the new location Wednesday, Aug. 9.