Ruth Knote recalled for cooking, the arts and family

The long life of 1945 Cape Girardeau Central graduate Ruth Rueseler Knote, who died Monday, March 27, at age 95, seems to fit Merriam-Webster Dictionary's definition of a "renaissance woman."

To wit: a woman interested in and knowledgeable about many things.

"Heavenly days, (Ruth) was incredibly knowledgeable about barbecue," said Knote's nephew, Rob Rueseler of Cape Girardeau.

"She and my uncle Charlie were judges of barbecue contests and co-wrote a barbecue cookbook together. She was (also) active in classical music and raised a whole bunch of kids."

In early 1990s, the Knotes published "Barbecuing and Sausage-Making Secrets: How to Buy Beef, Pork, Poultry, Lamb, Fish and Sausage", which as of Wednesday, March 29, was still available on www.amazon.com and which the family says has sold more than 15,000 copies.

Ruth Knote

"She was a natural gourmet cook and liked to experiment, but what's interesting is her own mother did not let her in the kitchen as a child," said Elizabeth "Lizbe" Knote, one of Ruth's five children, four of whom survive her. "In fact, the only thing my mom knew how to make when she and Dad got married was a chocolate cake. "(Mom) taught cooking to all of us, and went to cooking school herself in New Orleans, San Francisco and Quebec, Canada."