Rustmedia already planning for Shipyard future

A rainy start to the Shipyard Music Festival on Saturday has not altered plans for the future, according to Jeff Rawson, creative director for rustmedia, who presented the festival.

Rawson said he has experienced overwhelming support from the community this year, even with the inclement weather for the inaugural event.

ï¿½The fact that folks came out and stood in the rain at noon with umbrellas, and danced without them, was incredible to see,ï¿½ Rawson said.

He said the rain hampered production set up early Saturday, which lead to the later start time for the first band. Everything was drenched, Rawson said, but he and his team were prepared.

In the future, Rawson said, he will probably plan to have a lot more tented areas, in case of rain, for people to seek shelter.

ï¿½But people were cool with being out in the rain,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½They were here.ï¿½

With year one under his belt, Rawson said he is looking for input from attendees, sponsors and vendors for tips on how to improve future festivals.