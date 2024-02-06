Editor's Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo and feature series about the lives of everyday people in Southeast Missouri. It is scheduled to appear on Mondays in the Southeast Missourian.

MARBLE HILL, Mo. — At first glance, it's hard to tell what sits inside M & J's at 106 1st St. in Marble Hill.

When walking past the business in the late afternoon last week, mismatched knick-knacks shine curiously inside the shop's windows, but no sign hangs above the door.

The only real indication of commercial activity at the property comes from two "Open" signs hanging on either side of the door and the words "POOL HALL" written on the glass in chalk marker.

Stepping inside, the business seems to be a pawn shop of sorts. Ornamental oddities lie scattered about the large, open room in almost every direction as a constant scent of nostalgia hangs in the air.

Raymond Ziegert adjusts the order of pool balls in a rack before beginning a game Thursday at M & J's pool hall and buy-and-sell in Marble Hill. BEN MATTHEWS

The sound of Hank Williams Jr. calls out from the back of the store like a siren song, leading customers past paintings of the Beatles and collections of clown busts and toward an opening into a back room.

Through the open doorway, in a tucked-away billiards room at the rear of the buy-and-sell business, M & J's owner John Bucholtz sits behind a wooden bartop drinking a Pepsi.

Billiards has been popular in Bucholtz's family all his life. He remembers playing the game as a 6-year-old while watching Elvis Presley in "Flaming Star."

Despite his history, however, the seasoned pool shooter said he prefers his place behind the bartop serving sodas and concessions to customers.

"Never liked the game; always was good at it," Bucholtz said.

From behind the bar, however, Bucholtz seemed to enjoy watching player reactions as games unfolded to the sounds of Johnny Cash and Charlie Daniels coming from a nearby jukebox.