MARBLE HILL, Mo. — At first glance, it's hard to tell what sits inside M & J's at 106 1st St. in Marble Hill.
When walking past the business in the late afternoon last week, mismatched knick-knacks shine curiously inside the shop's windows, but no sign hangs above the door.
The only real indication of commercial activity at the property comes from two "Open" signs hanging on either side of the door and the words "POOL HALL" written on the glass in chalk marker.
Stepping inside, the business seems to be a pawn shop of sorts. Ornamental oddities lie scattered about the large, open room in almost every direction as a constant scent of nostalgia hangs in the air.
The sound of Hank Williams Jr. calls out from the back of the store like a siren song, leading customers past paintings of the Beatles and collections of clown busts and toward an opening into a back room.
Through the open doorway, in a tucked-away billiards room at the rear of the buy-and-sell business, M & J's owner John Bucholtz sits behind a wooden bartop drinking a Pepsi.
Billiards has been popular in Bucholtz's family all his life. He remembers playing the game as a 6-year-old while watching Elvis Presley in "Flaming Star."
Despite his history, however, the seasoned pool shooter said he prefers his place behind the bartop serving sodas and concessions to customers.
"Never liked the game; always was good at it," Bucholtz said.
From behind the bar, however, Bucholtz seemed to enjoy watching player reactions as games unfolded to the sounds of Johnny Cash and Charlie Daniels coming from a nearby jukebox.
Two full-size pool tables and antique rugs occupy the room's floor space as a few arcade games and a dart board stand against the walls.
On the closest pool table, a group of Marble Hill men play at a price of 75 cents per game. Richard "Slim" Fox and his brother Jerry "Big Slim" Fox had been taking turns facing Raymond "Ray Ray" Ziegert.
Coming off of his third-straight win, he picked up his custom pool cue to face his next challenger with no intention of giving up the table. When asked what he liked about the game, Ziegert's answer was simple: winning.
Ziegert said he had to sell his pool table, and his playing time had since declined. He now visits the Marble Hill pool hall two to three nights a week — usually on his days off from working at Walmart.
Although the venue doesn't always attract a large crowd, Bucholtz said he has seen a rise in attendance since opening a year and a half ago.
Bucholtz said out of everything during that period, some of his favorite times come when his two businesses overlap — when pool players perform karaoke on a Peavey sound system in the back of the business.
He refuses to add liquor to his operation in the hopes of maintaining a safe environment for people of all ages, even though doing so could help his billiards business.
Instead, he keeps a stock of cola and candy, and stays at the ready to cook hot dogs and hamburgers.
For Bucholtz, the billiards business remains an entertaining side venture, while the buy-and-sell business serves as his actual revenue.
"I can make as much out there [at the buy and sell] in one day than I do back here [at the pool hall] in a month or two," Bucholtz said.
As he sits giving his full attention to the pool hall, it's no surprise Bucholtz makes a living by recognizing value in ways others might not.
Bucholtz can be reached at (573) 238-9182.