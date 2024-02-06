Rural Routes: 46 years of love and 'stick-to-itiveness'

Editor’s Note: Rural Routes is an ongoing photo feature series about the lives of everyday people in Southeast Missouri. It is scheduled to appear on Mondays in the Southeast Missourian.

Kenny and Jo Ann Griffon returned from eloping in Miami, Oklahoma, to find a note on the door from Jo Ann’s mother.

“I’m sure that [our families were] standing around saying, ‘It’ll never last.’ Probably some of them that are alive are still saying that,” Jo Ann said. “I guess we showed them.”

Kenny said he had been saved earlier that year and had been dating Jo Ann for only a month when he decided to propose outside of their church.

The strength of the Bollinger County couple’s marriage was put to the test almost as soon as it started.

Kenny Griffon lights an Exeter cigarette Wednesday on the front porch of his home in Bollinger County, Missouri. BEN MATTHEWS

The note on the door after their elopement informed the newlyweds Jo Ann’s father had suffered a heart attack. Over the course of their first year of marriage, seven more family members died.

“I think that God put us together,” Kenny said. “It’s been no bed of roses, but we pulled through.”

“We went into it with the idea of it working out,” Jo Ann said. “I was stubborn enough that even if we had problems, I would have stayed with him just to show some people that I could. We had stick-to-itiveness, and you don’t see much of that today.”