Rural King confirms plans for Cape Girardeau store

Rural King, a general merchandise "farm and home" retailer, plans to open a location in the former Toys R Us building near the intersection of William Street and South Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.

"I can tell you we have acquired the property, but we have not finalized our timeline for anything yet," Rural King director of real estate Blake Pierce told the Southeast Missourian on Tuesday.

Pierce said Rural King intends to occupy the entire 85,000-square-foot retail space, which was originally home to Cape Girardeau's Walmart from 1985 until 1992 when the Walmart Supercenter opened on Siemers Drive.

The Silver Springs Road building was occupied for a number of years by Toys R Us, Big Lots and Hancock Fabrics, but by 2018 all three stores had closed, leaving the building without a tenant. Walmart continued to hold the building's lease until earlier this year.

"There's a lot of demo work that will have to be done there because we are going to occupy all three spaces," Pierce said.