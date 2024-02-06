Running Bear Western opens Monday in uptown Jackson

Running Bear Western is opening Monday in uptown Jackson. Running Bear is a store with an eye toward the authentic Western lifestyle.

Owner Brian Blankenship said the store is similar to what someone might find in a mountain-town tourist destination.

Blankenship and his wife, Laura, have had their shop for a couple of years already, he said, and are making the move to uptown for several reasons: market exposure, but also the experience of the area.

"I've enjoyed so much the uptown area of Jackson," he said. "It does remind me in many ways of stepping into your resort communities. See a lot of people walking, visiting the shops, sitting in our outdoor seating."

It really takes him back, he said, to when people would sit around the stores uptown, relax and enjoy their day.

ï¿½Itï¿½s been so rewarding,ï¿½ Blankenship said.

The main focus of the business is clothing lines, mostly for outdoor adventuring, he said, and home décor items.