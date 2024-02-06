Running Bear Western opens Monday in uptown Jackson

Running Bear Western is opening Monday in uptown Jackson. Running Bear is a store with an eye toward the authentic Western lifestyle.
Owner Brian Blankenship said the store is similar to what someone might find in a mountain-town tourist destination.
Blankenship and his wife, Laura, have had their shop for a couple of years already, he said, and are making the move to uptown for several reasons: market exposure, but also the experience of the area.
ï¿½Iï¿½ve enjoyed so much the uptown area of Jackson,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½It does remind me in many ways of stepping into your resort communities. See a lot of people walking, visiting the shops, sitting in our outdoor seating.ï¿½
It really takes him back, he said, to when people would sit around the stores uptown, relax and enjoy their day.
ï¿½Itï¿½s been so rewarding,ï¿½ Blankenship said.
The main focus of the business is clothing lines, mostly for outdoor adventuring, he said, and home dï¿½cor items.
That includes bronze statues and original artwork, signed and numbered, as well as more affordable items, he said.
Handmade pottery from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico is offered for sale, and jewelry, including stonework, as well as pieces made from horsehair.
The shop also has a small section of firearms for sale, including sport rifles and handguns. Some collectorsï¿½ guns will also be sold, but, he said, ï¿½We are not a gun store. Weï¿½re a store that also sells firearms.ï¿½
Shoppers will see a lot of unique products, Blankenship said, and those offerings might only be seen once.
He said the shop searches out green vendors, as itï¿½s important to support people working to conserve nature, so it can be enjoyed by future generations.
And, he said, ï¿½Weï¿½re just trying to give that unique experience you donï¿½t typically find in this part of the country,ï¿½ Blankenship said. ï¿½I hope we can supply products our customers really want. So far, weï¿½ve had a very positive response, and weï¿½re just so pleased with the community support.ï¿½
The store at 105 E. Adams St. in Jackson is next door to the Ground-A-Bout coffee shop, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.