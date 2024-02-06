All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsSeptember 29, 2018

Running Bear Western opens Monday in uptown Jackson

Running Bear Western is opening Monday in uptown Jackson. Running Bear is a store with an eye toward the authentic Western lifestyle. Owner Brian Blankenship said the store is similar to what someone might find in a mountain-town tourist destination...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Laura and Brian Blankenship pose for a photo Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Laura and Brian Blankenship pose for a photo Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Running Bear Western is opening Monday in uptown Jackson. Running Bear is a store with an eye toward the authentic Western lifestyle.

Merchandise is seen Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Merchandise is seen Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

Owner Brian Blankenship said the store is similar to what someone might find in a mountain-town tourist destination.

Blankenship and his wife, Laura, have had their shop for a couple of years already, he said, and are making the move to uptown for several reasons: market exposure, but also the experience of the area.

Merchandise is seen Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Merchandise is seen Wednesday inside Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Iï¿½ve enjoyed so much the uptown area of Jackson,ï¿½ he said. ï¿½It does remind me in many ways of stepping into your resort communities. See a lot of people walking, visiting the shops, sitting in our outdoor seating.ï¿½

It really takes him back, he said, to when people would sit around the stores uptown, relax and enjoy their day.

Sammy Bear, a 1-year-old black Lab, hangs out behind the counter at Running Bear Western while shop owner Brian Blankenship leans on the front counter Wednesday in Jackson.
Sammy Bear, a 1-year-old black Lab, hangs out behind the counter at Running Bear Western while shop owner Brian Blankenship leans on the front counter Wednesday in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½Itï¿½s been so rewarding,ï¿½ Blankenship said.

The main focus of the business is clothing lines, mostly for outdoor adventuring, he said, and home dï¿½cor items.

Merchandise sits on display Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Merchandise sits on display Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

That includes bronze statues and original artwork, signed and numbered, as well as more affordable items, he said.

Handmade pottery from a Navajo reservation in New Mexico is offered for sale, and jewelry, including stonework, as well as pieces made from horsehair.

Leather purses and bags are for sale Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Leather purses and bags are for sale Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

The shop also has a small section of firearms for sale, including sport rifles and handguns. Some collectorsï¿½ guns will also be sold, but, he said, ï¿½We are not a gun store. Weï¿½re a store that also sells firearms.ï¿½

Shoppers will see a lot of unique products, Blankenship said, and those offerings might only be seen once.

Leather purses and bags are for sale Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.
Leather purses and bags are for sale Wednesday at Running Bear Western in Jackson.KASSI JACKSON

He said the shop searches out green vendors, as itï¿½s important to support people working to conserve nature, so it can be enjoyed by future generations.

And, he said, ï¿½Weï¿½re just trying to give that unique experience you donï¿½t typically find in this part of the country,ï¿½ Blankenship said. ï¿½I hope we can supply products our customers really want. So far, weï¿½ve had a very positive response, and weï¿½re just so pleased with the community support.ï¿½

The store at 105 E. Adams St. in Jackson is next door to the Ground-A-Bout coffee shop, and will be open Tuesday through Saturday.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 26
First Responders Month: Ryan Davie started as a volunteer be...
NewsOct. 25
Cape Chamber board supports "yes" vote on water rate increas...
NewsOct. 25
First Responders Month: Values stay the same as Glueck stee...
NewsOct. 25
St. Louis Symphony Orchestra to bring timeless classics to R...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
NewsOct. 24
Road work: U.S. 61 construction continues in Jackson
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
NewsOct. 24
Juvenile allegedly points firearm at property owner Monday
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
NewsOct. 24
Capital Sand opens natural gas station to fuel truck fleet
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
NewsOct. 24
UPDATED: Woman found; Cape Girardeau police seek help finding missing person
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
NewsOct. 24
Missouri to launch new driver licensing system early next month
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
NewsOct. 24
First Responders Month: Volunteer firefighters look for new recruits, strengthen community bonds
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
NewsOct. 23
Lexington Avenue from West Cape Rock and Old Sprigg to be closed starting October 24 as construction continues
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
NewsOct. 23
Ex-St. Louis prosecutor admits she misused public funds and avoids criminal charges
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy