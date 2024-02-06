Roy Thomas Day: Jackson city leaders look ahead to what's next

Comic book icon and Jackson native Roy Thomas was awarded long-overdue recognition by his hometown in February, but it took nearly an entire city’s synergy to make it happen. Now, city officials are embarking on a future hoping to include more events marking Roy Thomas Day.
Local leaders kicked off plans Feb. 23 with 2019 February Annual: A Celebration of Roy Thomas in uptown Jackson.
“It was a lot of different factors that came together. ... Our design committee is really where that event was born out of,” said Tyler Wolfsberger, president of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, said of the event.
Thomas’ heritage was first recognized through the energies of intern Michael Archer, during Archer’s time working with the Cape Girardeau County History Center’s director, Carla Jordan, last year.
Archer prepared an exhibit related to “When History and Comics Collide,” Jordan said.
“It was something [Archer] really wanted to do,” she said, “but I told him, in order to do that, he had to tie it in to Cape Girardeau County.”
Archer didn’t hesitate, there would be no one better to feature at the event, Jordan said.
Thomas succeeded Stan Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics and was a writer at DC Comics. He attended Jackson High School, St. Paul Lutheran School and also is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus. He has created or co-created more than 70 characters, including The Black Knight, Ghost Rider — and co-created comic book phenomenon Wolverine during his time at Marvel Comics.
Wolfsberger said Thomas had always been very proud of the fact he was raised in Jackson. But before the celebration Feb. 23, Thomas had never really been recognized for his success, Wolfsberger said.
That was a surprise to Archer, Wolfsberger said.
“Obviously, he felt like we should do something and brought that to Carla (Jordan) who of course agreed and fostered whatever she could do to facilitate that,” Wolfsberger said.
Wolfsberger added, “And especially so because of his talent and creativity, but also because of his humility and his honestly. I think it’s a testament to the sort of folks that come from [Jackson].”
A lot of work went into the public acknowledgment of Thomas’ career, he said, adding the Historical Society, the City of Jackson, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, Marvel Comics and Montgomery Bank all played a part.
Even though on the outside it could’ve looked like a comic book event, Jordan said, the event documented “the life of somebody who came from here, who did something huge.”
“I was thrilled with the city’s declaration of Roy Thomas Day,” Wolfsberger said. “I think it’s only fitting.”
Before the event Feb. 23, Thomas spoke with the Southeast Missourian on his thoughts about the public appreciation and recollected about his early days living in Jackson.
“I was honored, very greatly honored,” Thomas said of the day. “It’s not like whether I deserve it or not, but I think that the characters, Marvel and DC deserves a little recognition.”
Thomas was born and raised in Jackson and visited on a regular basis, he said. And until 10 years ago, Thomas said he visited at least a time or two each year.
He remembered days working as an usher, at the box office and running concessions at Palace Theatre in uptown Jackson, which he described as “a wonderful experience.”
“I loved working at the Palace Theatre, because I loved movies,” Thomas said. “I could see some (movies) while I was working. And I could see a movie a number of times.”
When asked whether he had ever received acknowledgment from his hometown before now, Thomas said he never had.
“Before Carla (Jordan), I never had that feeling in Jackson,” Thomas said. “That old thing about ‘prophet without honor,’ well, I wasn’t a prophet by any stretch of the imagination. People knew I did it, but they just thought it was kind of weird.”
Thomas said his father considered him to be “odd.”
Wolfsberger said he hopes that in years to come, the City of Jackson could host a celebration every year for Roy Thomas Day. Especially with Cape Comic Con and co-organizer Ken Murphy “being right down the road,” he said.
“[Murphy] already recognizes the significance of Roy,” Wolfsberger said.
Murphy said he believes in supporting and appreciating others’ works and talents within the community.
He said Thomas even appeared alongside him during the early stages of Cape Comic Con, which will mark its 14th year in April.
“Roy was right there for me, to help support me getting this project started way back in the early years,” Murphy said. “He came into town to help build the show.”
Jordan said she hasn’t thought about future celebrations of Roy Thomas Day because she hasn’t “calmed down yet” from last month’s event.
But, she said she would like to see more “celebration of people who came from that landscape,” including writers and artists who have not forgotten where they came from.
Wolfsberger also sees a bright future, in working with Murphy and his efforts with Cape Comic Con.
He said he would love to see an event every year that has to do with comic books, not just focused on Thomas, but also including Gary Friedrich.
Comic book writer and Jackson native Friedrich, a childhood friend of Thomas’, was most famous for co-creating the Marvel Comics’ character Ghost Rider. Friedrich died in August.
The sky’s the limit in terms of upcoming community events, Wolfsberger said, when factoring in Jackson’s pre-existing infrastructure, funding and volunteers. All that’s left is the community interest to do it.
“His humility is genuine,” Jordan said of Thomas. “He was so thankful for it, but it was almost ridiculous to him. ... Roy was proud of his work, not arrogant about it.”
Jordan added, “I’m not criticizing what’s happened in the past; I’d like to make that clear. I think the lack of recognition in the past is just the way it was. The timing was right. It was overdue, but the timing was right.”
