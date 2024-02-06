Roy Thomas Day: Jackson city leaders look ahead to what's next

Comic book icon and Jackson native Roy Thomas was awarded long-overdue recognition by his hometown in February, but it took nearly an entire city’s synergy to make it happen. Now, city officials are embarking on a future hoping to include more events marking Roy Thomas Day.

Local leaders kicked off plans Feb. 23 with 2019 February Annual: A Celebration of Roy Thomas in uptown Jackson.

Thomas’ recognition

“It was a lot of different factors that came together. ... Our design committee is really where that event was born out of,” said Tyler Wolfsberger, president of Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, said of the event.

Thomas’ heritage was first recognized through the energies of intern Michael Archer, during Archer’s time working with the Cape Girardeau County History Center’s director, Carla Jordan, last year.

Archer prepared an exhibit related to “When History and Comics Collide,” Jordan said.

“It was something [Archer] really wanted to do,” she said, “but I told him, in order to do that, he had to tie it in to Cape Girardeau County.”

Archer didn’t hesitate, there would be no one better to feature at the event, Jordan said.

Thomas succeeded Stan Lee as editor-in-chief at Marvel Comics and was a writer at DC Comics. He attended Jackson High School, St. Paul Lutheran School and also is a Southeast Missouri State University alumnus. He has created or co-created more than 70 characters, including The Black Knight, Ghost Rider — and co-created comic book phenomenon Wolverine during his time at Marvel Comics.

Wolfsberger said Thomas had always been very proud of the fact he was raised in Jackson. But before the celebration Feb. 23, Thomas had never really been recognized for his success, Wolfsberger said.

That was a surprise to Archer, Wolfsberger said.

“Obviously, he felt like we should do something and brought that to Carla (Jordan) who of course agreed and fostered whatever she could do to facilitate that,” Wolfsberger said.

Wolfsberger added, “And especially so because of his talent and creativity, but also because of his humility and his honestly. I think it’s a testament to the sort of folks that come from [Jackson].”

A lot of work went into the public acknowledgment of Thomas’ career, he said, adding the Historical Society, the City of Jackson, Uptown Jackson Revitalization Organization, Marvel Comics and Montgomery Bank all played a part.

Even though on the outside it could’ve looked like a comic book event, Jordan said, the event documented “the life of somebody who came from here, who did something huge.”

“I was thrilled with the city’s declaration of Roy Thomas Day,” Wolfsberger said. “I think it’s only fitting.”

Thomas’ Jackson roots

Before the event Feb. 23, Thomas spoke with the Southeast Missourian on his thoughts about the public appreciation and recollected about his early days living in Jackson.

“I was honored, very greatly honored,” Thomas said of the day. “It’s not like whether I deserve it or not, but I think that the characters, Marvel and DC deserves a little recognition.”

Thomas was born and raised in Jackson and visited on a regular basis, he said. And until 10 years ago, Thomas said he visited at least a time or two each year.