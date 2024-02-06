Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work

Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 614 and County Road 616, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10.

Rehab work begins on Miner bridges

Work to rehabilitate the Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri, is slated to begin May 9, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. As construction is underway, motorists should anticipate head-to-head traffic with a 10-foot width restriction on I-55 from Exit 66B to Exit 69. In addition, U.S. 62 will be reduced to two lanes with a 10-foot width restriction from Matthews Lane to North Interstate Drive, and the U.S. 62 ramp onto northbound I-55 will be closed during construction. Work on the northbound I-55 bridge will begin May 9 and should be completed by Dec. 2, weather permitting, the release states. Work on the southbound I-55 bridge will begin in 2023.