April 28, 2022

Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work; Rehab work begins on Miner bridges; Route B in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacement

Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 614 and County Road 616, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10...

Southeast Missourian

Route W in Cape County to close for drainage work

Route W in Cape Girardeau County, between County Road 614 and County Road 616, will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. According to a MoDOT news release, the work will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 10.

Rehab work begins on Miner bridges

Work to rehabilitate the Interstate 55 bridges over U.S. 62 at Miner, Missouri, is slated to begin May 9, according to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release. As construction is underway, motorists should anticipate head-to-head traffic with a 10-foot width restriction on I-55 from Exit 66B to Exit 69. In addition, U.S. 62 will be reduced to two lanes with a 10-foot width restriction from Matthews Lane to North Interstate Drive, and the U.S. 62 ramp onto northbound I-55 will be closed during construction. Work on the northbound I-55 bridge will begin May 9 and should be completed by Dec. 2, weather permitting, the release states. Work on the southbound I-55 bridge will begin in 2023.

Route B in Bollinger County closed for culvert replacement

Route B in Bollinger County — between Little Muddy Creek and County Road 366 near Sedgewickville, Missouri — will be closed as Missouri Department of Transportation crews replace a culvert under the roadway. A MoDOT news release states the work will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 11.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation

