Improvements to close south Highway 177 in Cape County

Contractor crews will soon complete work on the north end of the work to improve two sections of Highway 177 in Cape Girardeau County, which will help mitigate issues with flooding by raising the roadway. According to a Missouri Department of Transportation news release, the north end of the project will open to traffic July 18 near the Scism Creek area, from Rolling Hills Drive to Old Route V in Cape Girardeau. In addition to raising the roadway, a bridge was constructed south of County Road 651. The release indicated the south end of the project will close Highway 177 on July 18 near the Juden Creek area, from County Road 643 to Cedar Hills Lane in Cape Girardeau. Improvements to this section will include raising the roadway and relocating the centerline slightly to the south of its existing location. This will also require a slight realignment of County Road 657, the release said. Completion of the Highway 177 project is anticipated on Nov. 1.

All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. Motorists are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT's Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit modot.org/southeast.

— From the Missouri Department of Transportation