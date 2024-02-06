This article is updated and expanded to note additional schools.

Jackson School District will receive a $300,000 school safety grant as part of a $50 million second round of funding announced Friday, Sept. 29, by the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE).

A total of 566 schools across the state will receive grants, with Jackson and Poplar Bluff schools among 14 Missouri districts receiving the maximum $300,000 allotment.

Gov. Mike Parson signed House Bill 2 on June 30 to provide money from the state's fiscal year 2024 budget to public, charter schools and non-public schools to receive money to implement physical safety upgrades.

Upgrades, according to a DESE release, may include door locks and monitoring systems; bleeding control kits; and automatic external defibrillators.

The money represents the state General Assembly's response to numerous school shooting incidents in recent years.

Grants were competitive and schools were required to submit an application.