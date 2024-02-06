Danny Rees was 43 before he learned how to kayak.

It was a childhood dream three decades delayed, but Rees wasn't going to let age keep him off the water.

And anyway, for Rees, a birthday's just an excuse for some self-assigned challenges -- feats of strength, just because.

Year before last, for his 57th birthday, he did 1,000 pushups. Next week, he's kayaking from Cape Girardeau to St. Louis. The weeklong journey is his birthday present to himself, if the weather's right, that is.

"If it's 90 degrees outside, I really have no desire to paddle in that," he said.

A pedestrian looks on Sept. 12 as Danny Rees carries his 17-foot kayak from his downtown home to the Cape Girardeau riverfront.

But the feeling of being out on open water, he said, is too invigorating to go without for long.

"Remember when you were a kid, and you went out in the woods to jack around and lose yourself?" he said. "You get out there and just wonder what's around the next corner. That's what it's like."

Since he started paddling, Rees has completed trips on the Missouri, Ohio, Mississippi and Atchafalaya Rivers. He's also paddled his way through Yellowstone National Park. His longest going without seeing loved ones, he said, was a windy 31-day stretch across the Missouri River.