Roller derby event to benefit wildlife rehab

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will face off against Rolla Rockets Roller Derby to benefit Watkins Wildlife Rehab.
On Saturday, Aug. 19, CGRD will go head to head against RRRD in the name of fundraising for wildlife rehab at Arena Building, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., and the roller derby begins at 6 p.m.
Watkins Wildlife Rehab, locate in Sedgewickville, Missouri, rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife, with the goal of allowing them to return to their natural habitat.
In a unique twist, the evening will not only be about the on-track competition, but also about supporting newer skaters, according to a news release. Following the main game, a beginner scrimmage will provide new skaters from around the region a chance to test their skills on the track.
"We are thrilled to not only compete against some of our friendly rivals, but also to provide our new CGRD team members with an opportunity to experience their first-ever scrimmage," said Diana Slama, one of CGRD's team leaders. "We hope to see a great turnout of derby enthusiasts and supporters alike."
For those looking to secure their spot early, early bird tickets are available for $7 through Venmo or Paypal. Tickets also will be available on the day of the event for $9.
Refreshments, including sodas, adult beverages and a selection of hot food options, will be available.
To stay updated, visit the Facebook page of Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.
