All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsAugust 11, 2023

Roller derby event to benefit wildlife rehab

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will face off against Rolla Rockets Roller Derby to benefit Watkins Wildlife Rehab. On Saturday, Aug. 19, CGRD will go head to head against RRRD in the name of fundraising for wildlife rehab at Arena Building, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., and the roller derby begins at 6 p.m...

Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens avatar
Alyssa Lunsford-Stevens
story image illustation

Cape Girardeau Roller Derby will face off against Rolla Rockets Roller Derby to benefit Watkins Wildlife Rehab.

On Saturday, Aug. 19, CGRD will go head to head against RRRD in the name of fundraising for wildlife rehab at Arena Building, located at 410 Kiwanis Drive in Cape Girardeau. Doors for the event open at 5 p.m., and the roller derby begins at 6 p.m.

Watkins Wildlife Rehab, locate in Sedgewickville, Missouri, rehabilitates sick, injured and orphaned wildlife, with the goal of allowing them to return to their natural habitat.

In a unique twist, the evening will not only be about the on-track competition, but also about supporting newer skaters, according to a news release. Following the main game, a beginner scrimmage will provide new skaters from around the region a chance to test their skills on the track.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"We are thrilled to not only compete against some of our friendly rivals, but also to provide our new CGRD team members with an opportunity to experience their first-ever scrimmage," said Diana Slama, one of CGRD's team leaders. "We hope to see a great turnout of derby enthusiasts and supporters alike."

For those looking to secure their spot early, early bird tickets are available for $7 through Venmo or Paypal. Tickets also will be available on the day of the event for $9.

Refreshments, including sodas, adult beverages and a selection of hot food options, will be available.

To stay updated, visit the Facebook page of Cape Girardeau Roller Derby.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 7
City of Cape to recognize former Mayor Harry Rediger at City...
NewsDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
NewsDec. 6
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan criminal trial set for Marc...
NewsDec. 6
Police report 12-7-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
NewsDec. 6
Gun Task Force reviews first draft of recommendations to Cape Council at last meeting
Police report 12-6-24
NewsDec. 5
Police report 12-6-24
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
NewsDec. 5
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project at Monday meeting
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with help of Cape Rotary club
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
Police report 12-4-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy