Rodeo kicks off today with coronavirus precautions

SIKESTON, Mo. — Despite COVID-19 concerns, the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel will kick off tonight with some changes to help guard against the virus.
In June, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Board of Directors issued a release, stating they “acknowledge that additional safety and sanitation measures will be necessary in order to facilitate public participation, and in good faith intend to work with county and state entities to make sure we are following a best practices protocol.”
Some things will be eliminated or tweaked to help prevent the virus.
One change is that the In the Dirt Band experience is eliminated this year with Chute Club pass holders, who received a band as part of their experience, getting a bleacher ticket to watch the concert.
The grand entry for the rodeo will be closed to the public and limited to rodeo queens, flag girls, Sikeston Jaycees and Stampede Week winners.
There will also be some changes to activities offered at the Junior Jaycee tent, which allows children to still enjoy kid-friendly activities while practicing proper precautions.
The venue will also be sanitized and workers and volunteers will practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear gloves and face coverings when needed.
Summer Weldon, former Sikeston Junior Rodeo Queen in 2015 and Miss Rodeo USA in 2018, brushes her horse Baby Girl while her mother, Beth Weldon (far right) holds the reigns, before the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade Saturday morning.
Bob Greenlee/Standard Democrat
Entry scanners will also wear a face mask and gloves. Bags will still be checked upon entry for security reasons and sanitizer stations will be found immediately upon entry to ensure patrons enter with clean hands. Ushers will also wear appropriate PPE and limit their physical contact with patrons.
Concession workers will place food and beverages on the table, counters, or other surfaces, rather than handing purchases directly to patrons. Practical, physical barriers such as clear plastic partitions will be installed at registers.
Bartenders will wear face masks and gloves and patrons should hold their identification for bartender inspection.
There will also be no draft beer as aluminum, single-serve bottles will be utilized to create a more sanitary and safe transaction.
Event staff will limit the occupancy of restrooms to ensure social distancing and the waiting area will be monitored to ensure social distancing. Also, handwashing stations will be provided at all points of ingress and other well-marked, illuminated locations throughout the venue.
Many other precautions will be made and can be found at SikestonRodeo.com.
The entertainment has seen some changes, as well as three of the four original acts canceled and had to be replaced. St. Louis native Nelly will appear tonight on Sikeston Community Night, replacing Chris Lane while Aaron Lewis will appear on Thursday night, replacing Ashley McBride. Thursday night will also include bullfighting, as will Friday night.
Friday night, which is sold out, will feature Cody Johnson, who replaced ZZ Top. Joe Nichols will headline Saturday night on Domestic Violence Awareness Night.
The rodeo will begin at 7 p.m. each night.
The rodeo has a $6 million economic impact, with 70 jobs supported by the rodeo. The Jaycees donated $650,000 to local charities, nonprofits and community projects between 2013-2018.
