Rodeo kicks off today with coronavirus precautions

SIKESTON, Mo. — Despite COVID-19 concerns, the 68th annual Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel will kick off tonight with some changes to help guard against the virus.

In June, the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Board of Directors issued a release, stating they “acknowledge that additional safety and sanitation measures will be necessary in order to facilitate public participation, and in good faith intend to work with county and state entities to make sure we are following a best practices protocol.”

Some things will be eliminated or tweaked to help prevent the virus.

One change is that the In the Dirt Band experience is eliminated this year with Chute Club pass holders, who received a band as part of their experience, getting a bleacher ticket to watch the concert.

The grand entry for the rodeo will be closed to the public and limited to rodeo queens, flag girls, Sikeston Jaycees and Stampede Week winners.

There will also be some changes to activities offered at the Junior Jaycee tent, which allows children to still enjoy kid-friendly activities while practicing proper precautions.

The venue will also be sanitized and workers and volunteers will practice social distancing, wash their hands frequently and wear gloves and face coverings when needed.

Summer Weldon, former Sikeston Junior Rodeo Queen in 2015 and Miss Rodeo USA in 2018, brushes her horse Baby Girl while her mother, Beth Weldon (far right) holds the reigns, before the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo Parade Saturday morning.

Bob Greenlee/Standard Democrat