David Robinson has been on the phone a lot lately, talking with family and friends about the report by Judge Darrell Missey, who is recommending to the Missouri Supreme Court that Robinsonï¿½s murder conviction be vacated.

ï¿½I talked to my youngest daughter, and she cried for about 15 minutes, and I had to call her back,ï¿½ Robinson said during a phone call from prison to the Southeast Missourian on Monday. ï¿½I called my momma, and she didnï¿½t even talk; she was too busy shouting and praising the Lord.ï¿½

Missey on Friday released his recommendation to the justices, writing that the case against Robinson has evaporated with two recantations and a confession from another man to the 2000 murder of Sheila Box.

Missey also was highly critical of lead detective John Blakely, of the Sikeston (Missouri) Department of Public Safety, and he also called out then-assistant attorney general Elizabeth Bock, who prosecuted the case on behalf of Scott County. Bock is now a judge for the 44th Circuit in south-central Missouri, serving Douglas County. In the wake of the report, the city of Sikeston issued a statement saying Blakely had been suspended and the city had asked for a review by the U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri. City manager Jonathan Douglass said in the release the city could not comment further. Itï¿½s unclear why the city chose the U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office to review Blakelyï¿½s investigation, and the U.S. Attorneyï¿½s Office did not reply to an inquiry to its office about the process or prevalence of such an investigation.

As for Robinson, he said, ï¿½Iï¿½m a blessed man.ï¿½

He said workers at the Jefferson City Correctional Center have been offering him congratulations. Robinson said as part of the prisonï¿½s rehabilitation process, inmates are required to take Impact of Crime on Victims classes, and a graduation requirement compels inmates to own up to their crimes and the effect they had on their victims and victimsï¿½ survivors.

ï¿½I never did that,ï¿½ Robinson said. He said when victims of crimes not related to him came to be part of the program, ï¿½I told them ï¿½My name is David Robinson. Iï¿½ve been convicted, but Iï¿½m actually innocent.ï¿½ï¿½

A woman who helps run that program in the prison was one of the people to congratulate Robinson in recent days, he said. Robinson said heï¿½s had very little sleep since receiving the news.