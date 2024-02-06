All sections
NewsApril 22, 2023

Roadway fatalities trending downward statewide

Traffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21. A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26. Seven Southeast counties have seen three fatalities thus far in 2023: Bollinger, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wright...

Southeast Missourian
Two persons died in January 2021 in a multivehicle crash on Interstate 55 immediately north of Cape Girardeau. Locally and statewide, Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said noticeably fewer deaths have been recorded this year on state roadways compared to the same period in 2022.
Two persons died in January 2021 in a multivehicle crash on Interstate 55 immediately north of Cape Girardeau. Locally and statewide, Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety said noticeably fewer deaths have been recorded this year on state roadways compared to the same period in 2022.

Traffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21.

A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26.

Seven Southeast counties have seen three fatalities thus far in 2023: Bollinger, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wright.

Two counties -- Cape Girardeau and Scott -- have two roadway deaths on the books.

Single fatalities each have been reported in Douglas, Howell, Shannon, Texas and Wayne counties.

Drilling down

Missouri Coalition of Highway Safety reports statewide 145 fatalities as of March 26, the most recent figures available -- a more than 25% reduction in the 194 who perished in the first three months of 2022.

Of these statewide fatalities, 61% of the occupants were not buckled -- the same percentage to-date as in 2022.

Show Me Zero

Two years ago, MoDOT's Strategic Highway Safety Plan, called Show Me Zero, was launched with a goal of significant reductions in highway deaths in the state.

According to the agency's 44-page five-year plan, implemented in its first phase from 2021-25, the eventual goal is for no traffic fatalities anywhere in Missouri.

"Nearly every fatal crash that occurs is preventable. Over 90% of these crashes are the result of someone simply making a poor decision, primarily driving too fast, driving distracted or driving impaired," according to a statement released by Missouri Coalition for Roadway Safety Executive Committee.

