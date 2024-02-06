Roadway fatalities trending downward statewide

Traffic deaths this year on roads in the 25-county Southeast District of the state Department of Transportation have totaled 30 as of April 21.

A year ago, 30 people had perished on state roads by March 26.

Seven Southeast counties have seen three fatalities thus far in 2023: Bollinger, Dunklin, New Madrid, Pemiscot, Ripley, Stoddard and Wright.

Two counties -- Cape Girardeau and Scott -- have two roadway deaths on the books.

Single fatalities each have been reported in Douglas, Howell, Shannon, Texas and Wayne counties.