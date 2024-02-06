All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 3, 2017

Road work to begin Monday in Jackson

Concrete street repairs in Jackson will begin Monday and continue through Nov. 17, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city. Cherokee Street, North Shawnee Avenue, South Shawnee Avenue, Ashley Trace Court, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Easton Drive, Kimbel Lane, Masterson Drive, Meadow Court, Mohawk Street, Warren Lake Drive, Drew Avenue, Leigh Ann Court, Shannon Court, Smith Trail, Trail Ridge Drive, Whitney Jean Drive, Sioux Avenue, Osage Trail and Kiowa Trail will be affected. ...

Southeast Missourian

Concrete street repairs in Jackson will begin Monday and continue through Nov. 17, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.

Cherokee Street, North Shawnee Avenue, South Shawnee Avenue, Ashley Trace Court, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Easton Drive, Kimbel Lane, Masterson Drive, Meadow Court, Mohawk Street, Warren Lake Drive, Drew Avenue, Leigh Ann Court, Shannon Court, Smith Trail, Trail Ridge Drive, Whitney Jean Drive, Sioux Avenue, Osage Trail and Kiowa Trail will be affected.

Joints and cracks in existing pavement will be sealed to prevent future cracking and improve the pavement’s longevity, the release stated.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

All roads will remain open during construction but may be reduced temporarily to one lane.

Residents should not park in the street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the construction period, city officials said.

Officials are asking that motorists and pedestrians use caution near the work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet.

For more information, contact the public-works department at (573) 243-2300, visit www.jacksonmo.org or connect on Facebook.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbe...
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
NewsDec. 10
T. Robin Cole, The Rite Group win industry award at Beverly Hills gala
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
NewsDec. 10
Main break near water plant affects thousands in Cape; pipe repaired but boil advisory still in effect
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
NewsDec. 10
Judge denies temporary restraining order in Drury case against mall developers
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
NewsDec. 10
Former Cape City Councilman Rhett Pierce granted extension to file pre-trial motions in federal case
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
NewsDec. 9
Cape Girardeau citywide boil advisory remains in effect as main is repaired
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
NewsDec. 9
Missouri's Smith reappointed to lead House Ways and Means Committee
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy