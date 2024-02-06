Road work to begin Monday in Jackson

Concrete street repairs in Jackson will begin Monday and continue through Nov. 17, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.

Cherokee Street, North Shawnee Avenue, South Shawnee Avenue, Ashley Trace Court, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Easton Drive, Kimbel Lane, Masterson Drive, Meadow Court, Mohawk Street, Warren Lake Drive, Drew Avenue, Leigh Ann Court, Shannon Court, Smith Trail, Trail Ridge Drive, Whitney Jean Drive, Sioux Avenue, Osage Trail and Kiowa Trail will be affected.

Joints and cracks in existing pavement will be sealed to prevent future cracking and improve the pavement’s longevity, the release stated.