Road work to begin Monday in Jackson

Concrete street repairs in Jackson will begin Monday and continue through Nov. 17, weather permitting, according to a news release from the city.
Cherokee Street, North Shawnee Avenue, South Shawnee Avenue, Ashley Trace Court, Chamberlain Drive, Chimney Spring Court, Easton Drive, Kimbel Lane, Masterson Drive, Meadow Court, Mohawk Street, Warren Lake Drive, Drew Avenue, Leigh Ann Court, Shannon Court, Smith Trail, Trail Ridge Drive, Whitney Jean Drive, Sioux Avenue, Osage Trail and Kiowa Trail will be affected.
Joints and cracks in existing pavement will be sealed to prevent future cracking and improve the pavement’s longevity, the release stated.
All roads will remain open during construction but may be reduced temporarily to one lane.
Residents should not park in the street from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays during the construction period, city officials said.
Officials are asking that motorists and pedestrians use caution near the work zones and are advised to stay back at least 100 feet.
For more information, contact the public-works department at (573) 243-2300, visit www.jacksonmo.org or connect on Facebook.
